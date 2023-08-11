Simon Cowell Baffles Fans as He Looks Dramatically Different in New Video: 'What on Earth Happened to Your Face?'
Simon Cowell got called out for looking dramatically different in his latest Instagram video, which was uploaded on Thursday, August 10.
In the clip, the host, 63, sported a gray sweater and matching pants as he spoke about One Direction and Lucy Spraggan. "I want to talk about two brilliant things connected with X Factor. The first is last week 'What Makes You Beautiful,' in my opinion, one of the best songs ever, went over 1 billion streams, so I want to say, congratulations One Direction and a massive thank you to all of the fans who have always supported this group. This is huge, and I am so proud."
He then continued to gush over Spraggan, as he publishes her songs.
"I think she is one of the best songwriters I've ever met. Her new album has two songs I absolutely love. One is called 'Bodies' and the other one is called 'Balance.' Here is the album on vinyl. The record is amazing," he shared.
"Huge congratulations to @onedirection for reaching 1 billion streams for ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ on @spotify. A massive thank you to everyone involved and all of the fans!And please listen to @lspraggan’s amazing new record ‘Balance’ which is out tomorrow!" he added in the caption.
However, fans were super focused on Cowell's appearance and trying to figure out what occurred.
One person wrote, "What on earth has happened to your face?" while another said, "The Botox is wearing off Simon 💀😂."
A third person added, "How many people actually think he’s not overdoing the Botox 😆😆," while a fourth said, "You used to look good before the plastic Simon."
This is hardly the first time the TV star has spoken about his transformation.
"There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far," he shared in an interview in April 2022. "I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day and didn't recognize it as me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After his son, Eric, was "in hysterics" after seeing his facial features change over time, he realized he needed to cut back on procedures. "There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero," he stated.