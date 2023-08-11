Simon Cowell Baffles Fans as He Looks Dramatically Different in New Video: 'What on Earth Happened to Your Face?'

Simon Cowell got called out for looking dramatically different in his latest Instagram video, which was uploaded on Thursday, August 10.

In the clip, the host, 63, sported a gray sweater and matching pants as he spoke about One Direction and Lucy Spraggan. "I want to talk about two brilliant things connected with X Factor. The first is last week 'What Makes You Beautiful,' in my opinion, one of the best songs ever, went over 1 billion streams, so I want to say, congratulations One Direction and a massive thank you to all of the fans who have always supported this group. This is huge, and I am so proud."