'The Truth Always Prevails': Vicki Gunvalson Supports Brandi Glanville After Caroline Manzo Files Shocking Lawsuit Against Bravo

Months after the Traitors star expressed how deeply the allegations made by The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum have affected her, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "Stress is a real thing, but no matter how fat my face gets I'm showing up for my FAVORITE!!!! housewife of Orange County, the OG of the OC @vgunvalson i'm not Switzerland I'm just gonna say it she's my favorite."

Gunvalson, who was also on the trip to Morocco where the alleged incident took place, replied to the message, "I’m looking forward to being on your podcast (finally) today. You are beautiful inside & out! The truth always prevails and I’m confident this stress you are going through will hopefully be done soon!!"