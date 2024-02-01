'The Truth Always Prevails': Vicki Gunvalson Supports Brandi Glanville After Caroline Manzo Files Shocking Lawsuit Against Bravo
Vicki Gunvalson is standing behind Brandi Glanville.
After Caroline Manzo claimed in her lawsuit against Bravo that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum sexually harassed her while filming a season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, the Coto Insurance founder made it clear she fully believed Glanville was innocent.
Months after the Traitors star expressed how deeply the allegations made by The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum have affected her, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "Stress is a real thing, but no matter how fat my face gets I'm showing up for my FAVORITE!!!! housewife of Orange County, the OG of the OC @vgunvalson i'm not Switzerland I'm just gonna say it she's my favorite."
Gunvalson, who was also on the trip to Morocco where the alleged incident took place, replied to the message, "I’m looking forward to being on your podcast (finally) today. You are beautiful inside & out! The truth always prevails and I’m confident this stress you are going through will hopefully be done soon!!"
As OK! previously reported, Manzo officially took legal action against the network for alleged negligence, sexual harassment, s--/gender discrimination, sexual battery and other causes of action that she said violate state laws in CA and NY after claiming Glanville touched her numerous times against her will.
"Clearly intoxicated, Glanville walked over to Manzo, spread Manzo’s legs and leaned into Manzo," the legal documents stated about the alleged interaction. "Glanville proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth. Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable. Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her."
"As Manzo stood at the sink washing her hands, Glanville entered the bathroom and came behind Manzo, forced her v----- against Manzo’s buttocks, b------ against Manzo’s back, wrapped her long arms around Manzo forcibly restraining her and began washing her hands with Manzo’s hands entwined," the documents alleged.
"Immediately, Manzo tried to exit the bathroom. The bathroom door was locked. Glanville pinned Manzo’s body against the door. Glanville pressed her b----- and v------ against Manzo…. Glanville then reached around Manzo’s body and then groped, grabbed, and forcibly fondled Manzo’s v------ and b------. At the same time, Glanville pushed her face into Manzo’s neck in order to kiss her. From inside the bathroom, Manzo cried, ‘HELP, HELP, HELP, HELP,’ but no one ever came," the reported account continued.
The Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders author has staunchly defended herself from the allegations. "I can speak on anything I want to speak on — it was at the end of an 18 hour work day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it beforehand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated," Glanville tweeted.
"I'm f------ sick of this narrative," she continued in another message. "I was hired for a 2nd season of Girls Trip cuz they LOVED what I did on the 1st season. I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a f------ set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine."