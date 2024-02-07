Brandi Glanville Claims Caroline Manzo's Lawsuit Has Taken a Toll on Her Health: 'I'm a Mess'
Brandi Glanville claims Caroline Manzo's lawsuit against Bravo has taken a toll on her.
"I feel like I spent a year already and not working. Now it’s the new year and I have a lot of good things happening. My friends found me a job overseas. I’m not going to say what it is… and now that the news came out, I can’t do it," she said on her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast.
"It gives me so much anxiety and I think that’s why I've had the flare ups this past week," she told her co-host James Maas and guest Vicki Gunvalson. "I’m all clenched up. I’m a mess. My health is really f-----."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, was previously treated for stress-induced angioedema, which can cause swelling, following Manzo's initial allegations that she sexually harassed her while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
"I’ve done all I can," she declared. "I've gone to seven doctors, and I was in the hospital for few days. I thought that it was fixed and then when Caroline served the lawsuit — gosh, I can’t even talk about it!"
In order to make some money during this time, Glanville, who was previously married to Eddie Cibrian, said ever since she joined OnlyFans, a popular service platform, in July 2023, it's been a game-changer.
"I joined OnlyFans because I didn’t have any income and it saved my life," she noted. "At the time I was like, being desperate and then when I got on it — I’m really feeling my sexual being at 51. Mine have bunions and they are not good, but we got some money from my feet. I had to do it because my face was swollen and I could only do feet pictures."
- 'The Truth Always Prevails': Vicki Gunvalson Supports Brandi Glanville After Caroline Manzo Files Shocking Lawsuit Against Bravo
- Brandi Glanville Says She Was 'Punished' For Having Fun Filming 'RHUGT,' Claims She Was 'Set Up' In Caroline Manzo Drama
- Caroline Manzo Speaks Out About Alleged Brandi Glanville Incident & 'RHUGT' Exit: 'I Just Truly Don’t Have The Space'
Gunvalson, who has been supportive of Glanville, said she will come out on top. "As I said on Twitter, the truth always prevails," Gunvalson stated. "You know that right? The truth is always the truth, you can’t manipulate the truth."
As OK! previously reported, Manzo took legal action against Bravo for alleged negligence, sexual harassment, s--/gender discrimination, sexual battery and other causes of action that she said violate state laws in CA and NY after claiming Glanville touched her numerous times against her will.
"Clearly intoxicated, Glanville walked over to Manzo, spread Manzo’s legs and leaned into Manzo," the legal documents stated about the alleged interaction. "Glanville proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth. Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable. Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her."
"As Manzo stood at the sink washing her hands, Glanville entered the bathroom and came behind Manzo, forced her v----- against Manzo’s buttocks, b------ against Manzo’s back, wrapped her long arms around Manzo forcibly restraining her and began washing her hands with Manzo’s hands entwined," the documents alleged.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Glanville has defended herself, writing on Twitter: "I can speak on anything I want to speak on — it was at the end of an 18 hour work day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it beforehand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated."
"I'm f------ sick of this narrative," she continued in another message. "I was hired for a 2nd season of Girls Trip cuz they LOVED what I did on the 1st season. I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a f------ set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine."