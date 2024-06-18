The world of K-beauty is abuzz with excitement as Kundal, South Korea’s number one perfume shampoo brand, according to *Kantar World Panel Report 2022 Q2 Perfume Shampoo Category or according to the Kantar World Panel Report 2022 Q2 Perfume Shampoo Category, makes its highly anticipated debut in the United States.

Kundal has already captured the hearts of beauty enthusiasts across Asia and Europe with its nature-inspired products and incredible long-lasting shampoo fragrances. Now, with its launch in Costco stores across the U.S., American consumers can finally experience the magic of Kundal firsthand.

Kundal's launch in the U.S. marks a significant milestone for the brand and the K-beauty industry. As more American consumers discover the benefits of Korean skincare and haircare products, Kundal is poised to significantly impact the market.

Kundal offers a unique and indulgent beauty experience with its commitment to plant-derived ingredients, innovative formulas, and luxurious scents that seek to resonate with U.S. consumers.