What's Coming to Hulu in July 2025: The New Season of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' 'Community' and More
July 1, 2025
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere (Hulu Original)
Lies Hidden In My Garden — Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Adam (2009)
Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
Bride Wars (2009)
Bridesmaids (2011)
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Call (2013)
Catch and Release (2007)
The Comedian (2017)
Country Strong (2010)
Daddy Day Camp (2007)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
Dear White People (2014)
Demolition (2016)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Easy A (2010)
The Equalizer 3 (2023)
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
Friends With Benefits (2011)
Fruitvale Station (2013)
Garden State (2004)
The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (2005)
Home Alone (1990)
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)
Home Alone 3 (1997)
Honest Thief (2020)
The Internship (2013)
"I Love You, Man" (2009)
I Origins (2014)
I, Robot (2004)
I Saw the Light (2016)
King Arthur (2004)
Kingdom Come (2001)
Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
Mission To Mars (2000)
Pixels (2015)
The Pledge (2001)
Prometheus (2012)
Puss In Boots (2011)
Real Steel (2011)
Ruby Sparks (2012)
The Sandlot (1993)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Sisters (2015)
Sugar (2009)
Sunshine (2007)
Tammy (2014)
Taxi (2004)
Ted (2012)
Ted 2 (2018)
The Way Way Back (2013)
Wrath Of Man (2021)
July 2, 2025
Dragon Ball DAIMA — Complete Series (Dubbed)
July 3, 2025
The American Soldier — Complete Season 1
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol — Complete Season 1
America The Story Of US — Complete Season 1
America: Promised Land — Season 1
Barack Obama — Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War — Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution — Season 1
Codes and Conspiracies — Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Community — Complete Series
Dan Da Dan — Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
Days That Shaped America — Complete Season 1
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes — Complete Season 3C
The Proof Is Out There — Complete Season 4B
The Secret History of Air Force One — Complete Season 1
The Secret History of the Civil War — Complete Season 1
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers — Complete Season 1
Who is Luigi Mangione? — Complete Season 1
Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (2022)
July 4, 2025
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
The Abyss (1989)
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
In the Lost Lands (2025)
July 5, 2025
Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper — Complete Season 1
The Idaho College Murders — Complete Season 1
The Lake Erie Murders — Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Perfect Murder — Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Untitled Maxine Project — Complete Season 1
July 6, 2025
Cults and Extreme Belief — Complete Season 1
Killer Cases — Complete Season 6
Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun — Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)
July 7, 2025
Such Brave Girls — Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Deep Sea Detectives — Complete Season 1
Travel Texas — Complete Season 1
July 8, 2025
Bachelor in Paradise — Season 10 Premiere
Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers — Complete Docuseries
Marked Men (2025)
July 9, 2025
FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — Season 17 Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Origins — Complete Season 1
Insomnia (UK) — Complete Season 1
Matched in Manhattan — Complete Season 1
Team Players — Complete Season 1 (Hulu Originals)
July 10, 2025
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations — Complete Seasons 5 and 6
Extreme Road Ragers — Complete Season 1A
Summer Baking Championship — Complete Season 1
Suspicious Minds — Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Parkland (2013)
Buffaloed (2019)
July 11, 2025
Celebrity Family Feud — Season 11 Premiere
Mountain Men — Complete Season 13
Big Momma's House (2000)
Big Momma's House 2 (2006)
The Hot Chick (2002)
LOL Live with Chico Bean (2025)
LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka (2025)
Marmaduke (2010)
MR-9: Do or Die (2023)
Riff Raff (2024)
July 12, 2025
90 Day Fiancé — Complete Season 6
90 Day Fiancé UK — Complete Season 3
Prison Wives Club — Complete Season 1
A Quiet Place Part II (2021)
July 13, 2025
Deep Sea Detectives — Complete Season 2
Dumb Money (2023)
July 14, 2025
Fugitives Caught on Tape — Complete Season 1
Stags (UK) — Complete Season 1
July 15, 2025
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit — Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
Rachael Ray's Holidays — Complete Season 1
Get Away (2024)
SAS: Red Notice (2021)
July 16, 2025
Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes — Complete Season 2A
Unexpected Loves — Complete Season 1
July 17, 2025
Baylen Out Loud — Complete Season 1
Jake Makes It Easy — Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life — Complete Season 3
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? — Complete Season 2
Polyfamily — Complete Season 1
Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins (2021)
July 18, 2025
High Rollers (2024)
July 19, 2025
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda — Complete Seasons 6 and 7
The Assessment (2024)
July 20, 2025
Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)
July 21, 2025
Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari — Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
July 22, 2025
Red Eye (UK) — Complete Seasons 1 and 2
July 23, 2025
Washington Black — Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
July 24, 2025
Match Game — Season 6 Premiere
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — Season 4 Premiere
Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart — Complete Season 1
Mad About You — Complete Seasons 1–7
Summer Baking Championship — Complete Season 2
July 26, 2025
BBQ Brawl — Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Chopped — Complete Season 61
Tournament Of Champions — Complete Season 6
Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers — Complete Season 6
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off — Complete Season 1
July 28, 2025
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball — Season 1A
Operation Fortune (2023)
July 29, 2025
Dope Girls (UK) — Complete Season 1
Memoir of a Snail (2024)
July 30, 2025
Mr & Mrs Murder — Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
The Bachelor (Australia) — Complete Seasons 3–5
The Bachelorette (Australia) — Complete Seasons 3–4
July 31, 2025
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives — Complete Season 5
Guy's Grocery Games — Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38
Mad About You (2019) — Complete Series