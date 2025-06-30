What's Coming to Hulu in July 2025: The New Season of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' 'Community' and More

From classic flicks to new shows, here's what Hulu is about to offer in July.

The Way Way Back (2013)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

I Saw the Light (2016)

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (2005)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Lies Hidden In My Garden — Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere (Hulu Original)

The American Soldier — Complete Season 1

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol — Complete Season 1

America The Story Of US — Complete Season 1

America: Promised Land — Season 1

Barack Obama — Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War — Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution — Season 1

Codes and Conspiracies — Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Community — Complete Series

Dan Da Dan — Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Days That Shaped America — Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes — Complete Season 3C

The Proof Is Out There — Complete Season 4B

The Secret History of Air Force One — Complete Season 1

The Secret History of the Civil War — Complete Season 1

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers — Complete Season 1

Who is Luigi Mangione? — Complete Season 1

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (2022)