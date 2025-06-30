or
What's Coming to Hulu in July 2025: The New Season of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' 'Community' and More

hulu july
Source: Disney; Community/YouTube

From classic flicks to new shows, here's what Hulu is about to offer in July.

June 30 2025, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

July 1, 2025

hulu july
Source: Hulu/YouTube; Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere (Hulu Original)

Lies Hidden In My Garden — Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Adam (2009)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bridesmaids (2011)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Catch and Release (2007)

The Comedian (2017)

Country Strong (2010)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Dear White People (2014)

Demolition (2016)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Easy A (2010)

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Garden State (2004)

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (2005)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Honest Thief (2020)

The Internship (2013)

"I Love You, Man" (2009)

I Origins (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

I Saw the Light (2016)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingdom Come (2001)

Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Pixels (2015)

The Pledge (2001)

Prometheus (2012)

Puss In Boots (2011)

Real Steel (2011)

Ruby Sparks (2012)

The Sandlot (1993)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Sisters (2015)

Sugar (2009)

Sunshine (2007)

Tammy (2014)

Taxi (2004)

Ted (2012)

Ted 2 (2018)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Wrath Of Man (2021)

July 2, 2025

hulu july
Source: Toei Animation Official YouTube Channel

Dragon Ball DAIMA — Complete Series (Dubbed)

July 3, 2025

hulu july
Source: Community/YouTube; Crunchyroll/YouTube

The American Soldier — Complete Season 1

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol — Complete Season 1

America The Story Of US — Complete Season 1

America: Promised Land — Season 1

Barack Obama — Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War — Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution — Season 1

Codes and Conspiracies — Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Community — Complete Series

Dan Da Dan — Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Days That Shaped America — Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes — Complete Season 3C

The Proof Is Out There — Complete Season 4B

The Secret History of Air Force One — Complete Season 1

The Secret History of the Civil War — Complete Season 1

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers — Complete Season 1

Who is Luigi Mangione? — Complete Season 1

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (2022)

July 4, 2025

hulu july
Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

The Abyss (1989)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

In the Lost Lands (2025)

July 5, 2025

hulu july
Source: A&E/YouTube

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper — Complete Season 1

The Idaho College Murders — Complete Season 1

The Lake Erie Murders — Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Perfect Murder — Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Untitled Maxine Project — Complete Season 1

July 6, 2025

hulu july
Source: A&E/YouTube

Cults and Extreme Belief — Complete Season 1

Killer Cases — Complete Season 6

Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun — Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)

July 7, 2025

hulu july
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Such Brave Girls — Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Deep Sea Detectives — Complete Season 1

Travel Texas — Complete Season 1

July 8, 2025

hulu july
Source: Bachelor Nation on ABC/YouTube

Bachelor in Paradise — Season 10 Premiere

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers — Complete Docuseries

Marked Men (2025)

July 9, 2025

hulu july
Source: FX Networks/YouTube

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — Season 17 Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Origins — Complete Season 1

Insomnia (UK) — Complete Season 1

Matched in Manhattan — Complete Season 1

Team Players — Complete Season 1 (Hulu Originals)

July 10, 2025

hulu july
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations — Complete Seasons 5 and 6

Extreme Road Ragers — Complete Season 1A

Summer Baking Championship — Complete Season 1

Suspicious Minds — Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Parkland (2013)

Buffaloed (2019)

July 11, 2025

hulu july
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

Celebrity Family Feud — Season 11 Premiere

Mountain Men — Complete Season 13

Big Momma's House (2000)

Big Momma's House 2 (2006)

The Hot Chick (2002)

LOL Live with Chico Bean (2025)

LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka (2025)

Marmaduke (2010)

MR-9: Do or Die (2023)

Riff Raff (2024)

July 12, 2025

hulu july
Source: 90 Day Fiancé/YouTube

90 Day Fiancé — Complete Season 6

90 Day Fiancé UK — Complete Season 3

Prison Wives Club — Complete Season 1

A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

July 13, 2025

hulu july
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Deep Sea Detectives — Complete Season 2

Dumb Money (2023)

July 14, 2025

hulu july
Source: A&E/YouTube

Fugitives Caught on Tape — Complete Season 1

Stags (UK) — Complete Season 1

July 15, 2025

hulu july
Source: Sky TV/YouTube
Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit — Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Rachael Ray's Holidays — Complete Season 1

Get Away (2024)

SAS: Red Notice (2021)

July 16, 2025

hulu july
Source: Rachael Ray's Free Food Studios/YouTube

Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes — Complete Season 2A

Unexpected Loves — Complete Season 1

July 17, 2025

hulu july
Source: TLC/YouTube

Baylen Out Loud — Complete Season 1

Jake Makes It Easy — Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life — Complete Season 3

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? — Complete Season 2

Polyfamily — Complete Season 1

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins (2021)

July 18, 2025

hulu july
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Indie/YouTube

High Rollers (2024)

July 19, 2025

hulu july
Source: Investigation Discovery/YouTube

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda — Complete Seasons 6 and 7

The Assessment (2024)

July 20, 2025

hulu july
Source: The Smurfs Official Channel/YouTube

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

July 21, 2025

hulu july
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari — Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

July 22, 2025

hulu july
Source: ITV/YouTube

Red Eye (UK) — Complete Seasons 1 and 2

July 23, 2025

hulu july
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Washington Black — Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

July 24, 2025

hulu july
Source: Food Network/YouTube

Match Game — Season 6 Premiere

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — Season 4 Premiere

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart — Complete Season 1

Mad About You — Complete Seasons 1–7

Summer Baking Championship — Complete Season 2

July 26, 2025

hulu july
Source: Food Network/YouTube

BBQ Brawl — Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Chopped — Complete Season 61

Tournament Of Champions — Complete Season 6

Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers — Complete Season 6

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off — Complete Season 1

July 28, 2025

hulu july
Source: Cartoon Network/YouTube

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball — Season 1A

Operation Fortune (2023)

July 29, 2025

hulu july
Source: IFC Films/YouTube

Dope Girls (UK) — Complete Season 1

Memoir of a Snail (2024)

July 30, 2025

hulu july
Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube

Mr & Mrs Murder — Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

The Bachelor (Australia) — Complete Seasons 3–5

The Bachelorette (Australia) — Complete Seasons 3–4

July 31, 2025

hulu july
Source: Food Network/YouTube

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives — Complete Season 5

Guy's Grocery Games — Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38

Mad About You (2019) — Complete Series

