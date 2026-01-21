Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White Marries Longtime Love John Donaldson in Surprise Wedding After 13 Years

Article continues below advertisement

Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White revealed she and her longtime love John Donaldson got hitched. "Surprise! We got married! ❤️John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony. We’re excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a white dress as her lover picked her up via Instagram on Wednesday, January 21.

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Vanna White shared the news on January 21.

Of course, people were excited to hear the news. One person wrote, "Beautiful family," while another said, "Great pic. Happy for her." A third person added, "❤️Beautiful Family Vanna. Proud and thankful for your kindness that shines through your smiles 🌺."

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram The star previously said she was 'happy' in her relationship.

The pair were together for 13 years before they tied the knot. Last month, White, 68, revealed she felt content in her romance. "We're very happy,” White told E! News in December 2025. “We’ve been together for a long time, and we are just happy the way it is.” “Maybe people want to see us get married,” she added. “When you’ve been with someone for so long, you kind of feel like you’re already married. You don’t have to have that piece of paper.”

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Vanna White was previously married to George Santo Pietro.

White was previously married to film producer George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002. They hare two children: son Nikko, 31, and daughter Gigi, 28. White met Donaldson a decade after her divorce at a barbecue. They started their romance in 2012. “I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He’s really cute,’” White told People in October 2019 of meeting Donaldson. “We ended up talking for a long time that night.”

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Vanna White previously said we 'feel like we are married.'