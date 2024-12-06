or
Vanna White's 'Heartthrob' Son Nikko Reacts to the Internet Drooling Over Him After Viral Cooking Video: 'It's Flattering!'

nikko santo pietro vanna white
Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram

Vanna White's son, Nikko, responded to the flood of attention he's received following their viral cooking video.

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Vanna White's son, Nikko Santo Pietro, who recently broke the internet after he was featured in a cooking video with his mom, reacted to all the attention he's been getting from fans.

“It’s flattering,” he said, referring to the December 2 reel posted by White via Instagram. “She turned to me and said, ‘Is this what viral means?’”

He added, “I had an outpour of comments from her fans, saying all kinds of interesting things.”

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram
White chimed in, admitting she never expected her “baby” to set the internet on fire.

“No, it started with Fabulous Food Week on Wheel of Fortune,” she explained. “We thought, ‘Why don’t we make a cooking video to help with the show?’ We did it for fun, and look what happened!”

vanna white son nikko santo pietro cooking video
Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram

Vanna White's son said the attention he's been receiving has been 'flattering.'

Pietro is now happily embracing being in the spotlight alongside his mom.

“I’ve always loved being in front of the camera,” he said. “I’ve worked hard on my social media, and it feels natural and good. People see me as this heartthrob, and they’re ‘thirsty’ for me — and I love it!”

Still, Pietro, who has worked as a real estate agent at Mauricio Umansky’s company since October 2022, is humble about being the center of attention.

“At the same time, it’s good to remember the meaningful things in life,” he added. “I do a lot of charity work, working hard every day — that’s what really matters to me: making an impact.”

vanna white son nikko santo pietro cooking video
Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram

Vanna White shares two children, Nikko, 30, and Gigi, 27, with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro.

For her part, the TV personality couldn’t be more proud of her son’s perspective on life.

“I absolutely love that. He’s such a good kid,” she said. “Growing up, he didn’t get everything he wanted. I always taught him and his sister, ‘We have to work hard to get things, they’re not just given to you.’ And he’s doing it.”

MORE ON:
Vanna White

The Wheel of Fortune host shares Nikko and Gigi, 27, with her ex-husband, restaurant owner George Santo Pietro, whom she was married to from 1990 to 2002.

vanna white son nikko santo pietro cooking video
Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram

Nikko Santo Pietro, 30, has built a successful career as a real estate agent.

Nikko is also open to making an appearance on Vanna's game show.

“I don’t know how to play the game, but I’d love to participate in some way,” he said. “I could see that happening.”

As for his love life, it turns out he’s already off the market.

“I have an amazing girlfriend! She’s a singer-songwriter, and we’ve been together for a year,” he gushed. “She wrote a song about me, which is so sweet.”

He shared the song is titled “Karaoke” and that his girlfriend’s name is ĒISA.

“She obviously detected the heartthrob thing before America did,” he continued, to which the news correspondent chimed in, stating: “ĒISA had the foresight.”

nikko santo pietro vanna white
Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram

Nikko Santo Pietro is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend, ĒISA.

Luckily for Nikko, his partner already has the “Vanna stamp of approval.”

“She’s so sweet — really down-to-earth, loving, and giving,” the mom-of-two said of ĒISA.

As OK! previously reported, fans couldn’t stop talking about Nikko’s good looks, barely noticing the recipe he was cooking with Vanna at the time.

One admirer wrote, “Vanna, where have you been hiding Nikko? He’s GORGEOUS 😍.”

“Is son on the menu too? 😏 err, I mean, great video!!” another joked, while another drooled, “My next three letters are H-O-T!”

ET interviewed the duo.

