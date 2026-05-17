Wheelchair-Bound David Hasselhoff, 73, Sparks Health Concerns During Rare Spotting in L.A.

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David Hasselhoff Was Previously Spotted Using a Walker

Source: MEGA David Hasselhoff was seen being driven around in a wheelchair recently by his wife Hayley Roberts.

Hasselhoff was photographed leaving his physical therapy appointment last week wearing a gray sweater, black glasses and a hat pulled down low over his face. His wife Hayley Roberts was also seen maneuvering him into a car. Last month, the actor was spotted using a walker outside of his physical therapist's office.

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The 'Baywatch' Actor Underwent a Knee and Hip Replacement Surgery In 2025

Source: MEGA David Hasselhoff was spotted using a walker last month.

Hasselhoff had a knee and hip replacement surgery nearly a year ago, with a source revealing on April 25 he's reportedly doing "just fine." An insider told TMZ at the time he was still active by "exercising and hiking," so fans could stop "spiraling with speculation." The Knight Rider star reportedly underwent his operations because was "in pain for a long time and just didn’t want to make it public."

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Source: MEGA The actor reportedly was in ' a lot of pain' before his surgery.

"Now that he’s finally getting the surgery, he’s hopeful he’ll be able to walk again without assistance," a source recently told Rob Shuter's Substack. In December 2025, another insider said The Young and the Restless star was "feeling great" and was excited about the new year. "He was sick a lot last year, and he had to have a huge knee surgery, which required a long recovery," they noted. Once the images of Hasselhoff in his wheelchair surfaced online, fans speculated over his health.

David Hasselhoff's Health Fueled Fan Concern

Source: MEGA David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts married in 2018.