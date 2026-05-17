Wheelchair-Bound David Hasselhoff, 73, Sparks Health Concerns During Rare Spotting in L.A.
May 17 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
David Hasselhoff appeared frail when he was spotted being pushed around in a wheelchair during a rare outing in Los Angeles on May 13.
The Baywatch icon, 73, also sparked concerns over his well-being as he was seen with a bandage wrapped around his ankle.
David Hasselhoff Was Previously Spotted Using a Walker
Hasselhoff was photographed leaving his physical therapy appointment last week wearing a gray sweater, black glasses and a hat pulled down low over his face.
His wife Hayley Roberts was also seen maneuvering him into a car.
Last month, the actor was spotted using a walker outside of his physical therapist's office.
The 'Baywatch' Actor Underwent a Knee and Hip Replacement Surgery In 2025
Hasselhoff had a knee and hip replacement surgery nearly a year ago, with a source revealing on April 25 he's reportedly doing "just fine."
An insider told TMZ at the time he was still active by "exercising and hiking," so fans could stop "spiraling with speculation."
The Knight Rider star reportedly underwent his operations because was "in pain for a long time and just didn’t want to make it public."
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"Now that he’s finally getting the surgery, he’s hopeful he’ll be able to walk again without assistance," a source recently told Rob Shuter's Substack.
In December 2025, another insider said The Young and the Restless star was "feeling great" and was excited about the new year.
"He was sick a lot last year, and he had to have a huge knee surgery, which required a long recovery," they noted.
Once the images of Hasselhoff in his wheelchair surfaced online, fans speculated over his health.
David Hasselhoff's Health Fueled Fan Concern
"At his age it doesn’t take much trauma to cause a great deal of damage. A simple slip can be devastating," a worried fan said.
"Very depressing..." someone sighed, with another adding: "Seeing the Hoff out and about proves he still has that legendary fighter spirit."
Hasselhoff seems to still be staying active amid his health troubles as he was seen last month taking a hike with Roberts, 45, following their trip to Mexico. The couple was photographed walking through a field with hiking poles in Calabasas, Calif. to get some time in nature.
Hasselhoff and Roberts first met in 2011 after meeting in a hotel lobby in Cardiff, Wales, during the time he was serving as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.
The pair announced their engagement in 2016 and they married in 2018.