EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals Where the Original 'Baywatch' Cast Are Today as Bouncy New Crew Lines Up for Show Reboot Source: MEGA The original 'Baywatch' cast went on to have successful careers in Hollywood after the show ended. Aaron Tinney April 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson was in the original 'Baywatch.'

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Source: MEGA David Hasselhoff openly spoke about struggles with alcoholism.

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Erika Eleniak, 56, who played Shauni McClain, left the show in 1992 and appeared in films including Under Siege and The Beverly Hillbillies. The actress, once engaged to costar Billy Warlock, now lives in Canada with her husband, Roch Daigle, and has largely stepped away from acting, describing a quieter life focused on family and spirituality, with social media indicating she has become an ordained minister. And Yasmine Bleeth, 57, who portrayed Caroline Holden between 1993 and 1997, was once a fixture on "most beautiful" lists, including People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in 1995. She later entered rehab for cocaine addiction, where she met her future husband, Paul Cerrito.

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Source: MEGA Yasmine Bleeth previously went to rehab because of a cocaine addiction.

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Source: MEGA Carmen Electra starred in comedies after 'Baywatch.'