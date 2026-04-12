OK! Reveals Where the Original 'Baywatch' Cast Are Today as Bouncy New Crew Lines Up for Show Reboot
April 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Pamela Anderson and her former costars from Baywatch have taken sharply different paths since the show's heyday, as a glossy new reboot prepares to bring a fresh cast of lifeguards to screens.
Anderson, 55, who joined the hit series in season three as C.J. Parker, went on to become one of the highest-paid women on television despite nearly being written out amid the fallout from her s-- tape scandal with then-husband Tommy Lee.
Now, as producers ready a new generation for a reboot of the iconic beach drama, attention has turned to where the original cast have landed decades after the show first defined 1990s pop culture.
Anderson has now famously stepped away from wearing makeup in public and ditched her "b-----" look while continuing her advocacy work through the Pamela Anderson Foundation.
She also starred in Gia Coppola's critically acclaimed drama The Last Showgirl, playing a veteran Las Vegas performer.
David Hasselhoff, 73, who led the series as Mitch Buchannon across every season and its spin-offs, including Baywatch: Hawaii, remains one of the show's most enduring figures.
Hasselhoff, who previously found fame in Knight Rider, later spoke openly about his struggles with alcoholism and went on to serve as a judge on Britain's Got Talent in 2011.
He married Hayley Roberts in 2018, and in 2024, acted as an executive producer on the retrospective series After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.
Erika Eleniak, 56, who played Shauni McClain, left the show in 1992 and appeared in films including Under Siege and The Beverly Hillbillies.
The actress, once engaged to costar Billy Warlock, now lives in Canada with her husband, Roch Daigle, and has largely stepped away from acting, describing a quieter life focused on family and spirituality, with social media indicating she has become an ordained minister.
And Yasmine Bleeth, 57, who portrayed Caroline Holden between 1993 and 1997, was once a fixture on "most beautiful" lists, including People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in 1995. She later entered rehab for cocaine addiction, where she met her future husband, Paul Cerrito.
- OK! Reveals Everything You Need to Know About the New Batch of 'Baywatch' Babes Bouncing Back on Screen for the Reboot
- Sexy Roles & Hectic Schedules: Inside Heather Locklear's Rocky Rise To Fame
- 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Alum Carol Potter Has A Shocking Theory On Why She Never Filmed One-On-One Scenes With TV Son Jason Priestley Until Season Seven
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After stepping back from acting, she returned briefly in the 2021 indie comedy Whack the Don.
Jeremy Jackson, 45, who played Hobie Buchannon in 159 episodes, faced well-documented personal struggles.
Jackson left the show amid drug issues and in 2017 was sentenced to 270 days in jail as part of a plea deal over a 2015 stabbing. In 2024, he revealed in After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun that he had been using methamphetamine during his final season.
Carmen Electra, 53, who appeared as Lani McKenzie from 1997 to 1998, built a successful post-Baywatch career in comedies, including Scary Movie, Starsky & Hutch and Cheaper by the Dozen 2.
Electra also released a fitness series, Carmen Electra: Aerobic Striptease, and recently said she found joining OnlyFans "intense and very empowering," according to an interview with Fox News.
David Charvet, 53, who starred as Matt Brody and dated Anderson during his time on the show, transitioned from acting to music after leaving Melrose Place in 1999.
Charvet released three albums in both French and English as he stepped away from Hollywood.
A television industry source said: "There is a real sense of nostalgia driving the reboot, but also a recognition that the original cast have lived full, complicated lives since the cameras stopped rolling. That contrast is part of the appeal."
Another insider added: "The new Baywatch will inevitably be compared to the original, but the legacy of stars like Pamela and David still looms large over the franchise."