Where Is Kate Middleton? 8 Theories About the Princess of Wales' Whereabouts
Kate Middleton Is Recovering After a Brazilian Butt Lift
Kate Middleton has only been seen a few times since Christmas Day. Amid her absence, Buckingham Palace released statements regarding her abdominal surgery and recovery afterward — though not all royal fans are convinced this is the truth.
One of the conspiracy theories that emerged claims the Princess of Wales underwent plastic surgery: a Brazilian butt lift or BBL.
One X user said, "Kate Middleton returning to Buckingham Palace with a bbl and a cup of lemonade from the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience."
"Kate Middleton reading that she's now working as an Oompa Loompa with a BBL in Glasgow," another assumed, referring to the terrible event in Ireland.
The Princess of Wales 'Disappeared'
While there have been several theories regarding Kate's whereabouts, some say she just disappeared on her own with no explanation.
She ended the buzz by posting the now-controversial Mother's Day photo featuring herself with her and Prince William's kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C," she captioned the post.
However, the update only resulted in more rumors about her absence.
The Royal Family Has Been Manipulating Her Photos
After the release of her Mother's Day photo, online sleuths alleged the royal family had manipulated her photos to conceal her lengthy absence for an undisclosed reason.
The Associated Press, Getty and Reuters all found out the snap was a result of "manipulation," which Kate admitted afterward. Royal fans became curious about what the royal family is trying to hide.
Kate Middleton Was Replaced With a Body Double
One brutal conspiracy theory claimed she was probably in an induced coma or had been killed, leading the palace to replace her with a body double. Some accused the royal family of hiring a body double to pose with the three kids to create the Mother's Day photo.
Another theory supported the claim, pointing out how they probably used a stand-in when Kate was seen with her mother, Carole, and Prince William several times.
One commented on the "edited" photo of Kate and Prince William, writing, "Why is she looking away? It's giving body double #KateMiddleton."
"At this point I'm just waiting for a body double to pop up and say they've been standing in for her #KateMiddleton," another commented.
"A mysterious case of no one has a working camera to take an authentic photograph of Kate Middleton. Instead the public has received an AI/ Wax figure perhaps Pippa Middleton, a body double or an old picture of Kate looking away and #PhotoGate seriously #WhereIsKateMiddleton," another asked.
She Might Be Suffering From a More Serious Health Issue
After Kate underwent abdominal surgery, some royal fans assumed she might be facing serious health complications from the operation that had been keeping her from the spotlight. The rumor made headlines when Prince William canceled a scheduled appearance, leading conspiracy theorists to assume her health could be in jeopardy.
Did Kate Middleton Join 'The Masked Singer'?
The theory that Kate was a contestant on the The Masked Singer drew laughter. It suggested that the Duchess decided to join the show and finally unleash her passion for singing.
An X user wrote, "The theory that Kate Middleton is on The Masked Singer is also my theory. No ifs ands or buts!"
"Plot twist: Kate Middleton has been cast on The Masked Singer this whole time," a second said.
A third chimed in, "Not someone saying that the reason Kate Middleton has disappeared is because she's on The Masked Singer."
Kate Middleton and Prince William Divorced
Royal fans were left worried when a conspiracy theory about Kate and Prince William's divorce appeared in headlines. The public insisted it might be the case due to the pair's lack of recent photographs and their absences from public events together.
Kate also took the Mother's Day photo sans her wedding ring.
Lady Rose Hanbury Had Something to Do With Kate Middleton's Absence
With Kate's absence, Prince William's alleged infidelity with Lady Rose Hanbury stormed the internet.
Stephen Colbert fueled the affair in a recent episode of his The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, telling his viewers he got "some troubling news about England's royal family."
"The Kingdom has been all a flutter about the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair," said Colbert.
"I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me: the Marchioness of Cholmondeley," he continued. "What a beautiful name that I'm being told right now I pronounced incorrectly."
Colbert clarified the rumors had been lurking around years.