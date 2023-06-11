Kate Middleton Is Close With 'Rural Rival' Rose Hanbury Despite Past 'Tension': Insider
Kate Middleton's life in the suburbs is pretty idyllic.
The princess and her husband, Prince William, soak up time in their Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England — especially in the summer.
Norfolk is “a tight- knit community, especially among the posh estate owners,” an insider divulged of the area.
Kate, 41, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with William, also crosses paths with "rural rival" Rose Hanbury, who lives 15 minutes away.
Hanbury made headlines for her rumored affair with William, resulting in an awkward situation.
“There was tension between them because of all the nasty gossip,” the insider noted, adding that the women saw each other at King Charles' coronation when Hanbury's son Oliver served as a page with George. "They had a chance to speak for the first time in a while and made peace. Now, hopefully, there won’t be any awkwardness among their social circle this summer."
Though the countryside is quiet and relaxing, “Kate and William usually plan a tropical getaway when the kids are on school break,” the source shared. “They plan to relax on the beach for hours and try out new water sports. Kate’s idea of a perfect day is spending time outside with her family.”
In 2019, In Touch claimed William, 40, may have had an affair with Hanbury, and Kate supposedly confronted him about it.
But William "laughed it off saying there was nothing to it."
“Both sides have considered legal action, but because none of the reports have been able to offer any evidence about what the so-called dispute is about, they have chosen to ignore it. These hurtful rumors of a fallout are simply false," Daily Mail's reporter Richard Kay added.
Though William and Kate don't always get along, they have love and respect for one another.
"They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows," author Tom Quinn explained. "But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."
