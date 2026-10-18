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Which Original 'Star Trek' Stars Are Still Alive? All About the Surviving Cast Members

which original star trek stars are still alive surviving cast members
Source: MEGA

Meet the few surviving stars from the iconic USS Enterprise crew.

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Oct. 18 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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Star Trek has lost several members of its original cast in the decades since the series ended.

Sixty years ago, NBC introduced audiences to the crew of the USS Enterprise on a five-year space mission to explore new worlds in Star Trek: The Original Series, which aired from 1966 to 1969. Though its run lasted only three seasons, the show launched a hugely successful franchise that has since expanded into numerous feature films and television spinoffs.

But alongside the franchise's growth, the number of its original space troopers has gradually declined.

Here's everything to know about the surviving stars of Star Trek: The Original Series and where they are today.

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William Shatner

which original star trek stars are still alive surviving cast members
Source: MEGA

Today, only three members of the 'Star Trek' cast are still alive.

William Shatner famously portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series. Decades later, science fiction became reality for the actor when he joined Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 mission in 2021 and became the oldest person, at the time, to cross the Kármán line at age 90.

In his book Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, Shatner said the trip filled him with "overwhelming sadness."

"Every day, we are confronted with the knowledge of further destruction of Earth at our hands: the extinction of animal species, of flora and fauna . . . things that took five billion years to evolve, and suddenly we will never see them again because of the interference of mankind," he wrote. "It filled me with dread. My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral."

Now 95, Shatner remains active in the public eye. He co-hosts the "No Time But Now" podcast with his daughter Melanie. In September, he made his Riot Fest debut with his heavy metal band.

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George Takei

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which original star trek stars are still alive surviving cast members
Source: MEGA

The original 'Star Trek' series ran for three seasons.

George Takei joined Star Trek as Hikaru Sulu before expanding his career in more acting and voice roles.

He came out as g-- in 2005 at the age of 68. Three years later, he married his longtime partner, Brad Takei, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, Calif.

While he has largely stepped away from acting, the 89-year-old has since focused on his work as an author, public speaker and advocate. In July, his book It Rhymes with Takei won the 2026 Will Eisner Comic Industry Award for Best Graphic Memoir.

Walter Koenig

which original star trek stars are still alive surviving cast members
Source: MEGA

'Star Trek' celebrated its 60th anniversary in September.

One of the surviving members of the original cast, Walter Koenig continues to maintain a connection with the Star Trek community.

In recent months, he has appeared at fan conventions including MegaCon Orlando and Fan Expo Portland. He also marked his 90th birthday on September 14.

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