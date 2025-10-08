White House Clocks Kamala Harris for Her 'Cackle' After She Calls Republicans 'Crazy Motherf------'

Article continues below advertisement

During Kamala Harris’ book tour for her memoir, 107 Days, she stopped in Los Angeles on Monday, October 6, for the “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit. While addressing the crowd, she slammed Republicans with a vulgar remark, prompting the White House to issue a response.

'These Motherf------ Are Crazy!'

MVP @KamalaHarris on living history at Unreasonable Conversation in LA yesterday.



“There is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds when, in fact, these mothafuckas are crazy.” 🔥



📸: Sean Sherman. pic.twitter.com/ddZaRXzPAy — sky (@skylikeajedi) October 7, 2025 Source: @skylikeajedi/X Kamala Harris called Donald Trump's administration 'crazy motherf------.'

“There is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds, when in fact, these motherf------ are crazy,” Harris declared, leading to roaring applause from the leftist crowd. The White House promptly issued a statement, clocking the former vice president for her notorious laugh as they called her out for degrading the president and his administration. “Kamala Harris should listen to an audio recording of her cackle of a laugh before calling anyone crazy,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement.

'You Are Not Passive Observers'

Source: mega Kamala Harris released her memoir on September 23.

Before making her comment about the current administration, Harris explained she wrote her memoir to ensure her time as VP was detailed in her own words. “Everyone, we are living in history right now, and you all as storytellers are living this,” she stated. “You are not passive observers. You know that; you are living it. And I would ask you that the emotions we are feeling, give those emotions, give that experience to those people that you were writing about and writing for.”

Kamala Harris Called Out for 'Word Salad'

Source: mega X users mocked the former VP for her vulgarity and 'word salad.'

She continued, “It gets back to my point about helping people; just put a label on it even if it doesn’t change the circumstance.” After the snippet of her speech went viral via X, many internet users sided against Harris, who they claimed gave a heaping helping of “word salad” to the audience. “And this is exactly why she lost last November. She’s not a serious candidate. She’s a specialist in word salad and little else. And yeah, I’m a Democrat,” wrote one person.

Kamala Harris Slammed by Internet for Her 'Foul Language'

Source: mega X users suggested Kamala Harris sounded like she was 'drunk' during her speech.