Kamala Harris' 'Horrendous' Elephant Metaphor During Emerge Gala Prompts 'Drunk' Accusations: 'Is This a Joke?'

The event, which honors women in politics, occurred on Wednesday, April 30, in San Francisco. Though Harris has refrained from commenting on President Donald Trump ’s first 100 days in office, she did speak about his “vision for America.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris ’ keynote speech at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala has sparked concern among viewers, as after a clip of her peculiar remarks went viral online, Harris was accused of being “ drunk ” at the podium.

“A lot of folks are wondering what’s going to guide us through this moment. How are we all going to figure out how to chart the course?” Harris asked the audience. “Please allow me, friends, to digress for a moment.”

“OK, it’s kind of dark in here, but I’m ask[ing] for a show of hands — who saw that video from a couple of weeks ago, the one of the elephants at the San Diego Zoo during the earthquake? Google it if you’ve not seen it,” she noted.

“So that scene has been on my mind. Everybody’s been asking me, ‘So what have you been thinking about these days?’” the political figure said as she laughed. “So in the video, for those who haven’t seen it, here those elephants were, and as soon as they felt the earth shaking beneath their feet, they got in this circle and stood next to each other to protect the most vulnerable. Think about it: what a powerful metaphor.”