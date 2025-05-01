or
Article continues below advertisement
Kamala Harris' 'Horrendous' Elephant Metaphor During Emerge Gala Prompts 'Drunk' Accusations: 'Is This a Joke?'

Kamala Harris' peculiar Emerge Gala speech sparked concern that she may have been 'drunk.'

May 1 2025, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Former Vice President Kamala Harriskeynote speech at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala has sparked concern among viewers, as after a clip of her peculiar remarks went viral online, Harris was accused of being “drunk” at the podium.

The event, which honors women in politics, occurred on Wednesday, April 30, in San Francisco. Though Harris has refrained from commenting on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, she did speak about his “vision for America.”

Article continues below advertisement
Kamala Harris used a metaphor about elephants to describe Donald Trump's 'vision for America.'

Article continues below advertisement

After she slammed the president for “the greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history,” the former vice president sidetracked into a metaphor about a viral video of elephants.

“A lot of folks are wondering what’s going to guide us through this moment. How are we all going to figure out how to chart the course?” Harris asked the audience. “Please allow me, friends, to digress for a moment.”

Article continues below advertisement
The former vice president's keynote speech was called 'horrendous' by viewers online.

Article continues below advertisement

“OK, it’s kind of dark in here, but I’m ask[ing] for a show of hands — who saw that video from a couple of weeks ago, the one of the elephants at the San Diego Zoo during the earthquake? Google it if you’ve not seen it,” she noted.

“So that scene has been on my mind. Everybody’s been asking me, ‘So what have you been thinking about these days?’” the political figure said as she laughed. “So in the video, for those who haven’t seen it, here those elephants were, and as soon as they felt the earth shaking beneath their feet, they got in this circle and stood next to each other to protect the most vulnerable. Think about it: what a powerful metaphor.”

Article continues below advertisement
Kamala Harris urged Americans not to 'scatter' 'in the face of crisis.'

Article continues below advertisement

Harris continued, “Because we know those who try to incite fear are most effective when they divide and conquer, when they separate the herd, when they try to make everyone think they are alone. But in the face of crisis, the lesson is: don’t scatter.”

As the clip went viral, Harris’ speech was dubbed “horrendous,” with viewers going as far to say the former vice president was intoxicated, with one asking, “Is this a joke?”

Article continues below advertisement
Social media users agreed that America 'dodged a bullet' by not electing Kamala Harris as president.

Article continues below advertisement

“For the record, she never seemed coherent,” commented one person on an X clip. “Something is totally off with her,” added another.

“She’s on something, that’s for sure,” a third agreed.

Many viewers noted how America “dodged a bullet” by electing Trump instead of Harris in the 2024 election. “Every time people complain about Trump, just roll out Kamala talking. That’ll shut them up,” one noted.

Article continues below advertisement
J.D. Vance previously accused Kamala Harris of drinking alcohol on the job.

Notably, Trump has been accused of using “word salads,” which has led to accusations of the president having early signs of dementia.

As for Harris, Vice President J.D. Vance trolled her for allegedly drinking on the job in March.

“Well, I don’t have four shots of vodka before every meeting,” Vance said on the “VINCE” podcast. “That’s one way I think that Kamala really tried to bring herself into the role is these word salads. And I think that I would need the help of a lot of alcohol to answer a question the way that Kamala Harris answered questions.”

