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White House Press Aide Britt McHenry Explicitly Screamed 'I'm Famous' Before She Resigned for Wild NBA Game Outburst, Lip Reader Claims

image of Britt mchenry
Source: @brittmchenry/instagram

Former White House press aide Britt McHenry apparently yelled 'I'm famous' during her shocking NBA game outburst.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

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Britt McHenry, a press advisor for the U.S. State Department, allegedly screamed several expletives during her recent outburst at the Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks game.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling analyzed several social media videos showing McHenry, 40, yelling at a fan during the NBA match that went down on Wednesday, October 21.

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Britt McHenry Yelled Profanities at the Person Who Threw a Drink on Her

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image of Britt mchenry
Source: @brittmchenry/instagram

Britt McHenry got in to a heated altercation at an NBA match on October 21.

During the event, the ex-ESPN correspondent apparently threw a drink on another person before hurling profanities at them.

According to Hickling, on behalf of Casino.org, McHenry looked like she was saying: "How dare you film me?" to one individual.

"I work for him. I am famous, so f--- you, baby," the press aide also apparently bellowed, possibly referencing her employment with the Trump administration.

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'They Were Bothering Me'

image of Britt mchenry
Source: @brittmchenry/instagram

Britt McHenry reportedly yelled 'F--- you' to another fan at the game.

Another man who stood beside McHenry during the tense confrontation urged her to calm down, saying: "Listen to me. Don't react. It ain't worth it."

"They were bothering me. Maybe I can stand outside, and we can talk this through," McHenry allegedly said, before remarking "F--- you!"

It was reported on Friday, October 23, McHenry was told to step down over the incident — two days after she was promoted to a new role leading External Affairs & Press under economic affairs secretary Jacob Helberg.

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Britt McHenry Reportedly Resigned From Her Role at the White House After the Altercation

image of Britt mchenry
Source: @brittmchenry/instagram

The former ESPN correspondent was forced to resign from her role at the White House on October 22.

"She was forced to resign [after the incident],” a source told a publication recently. “She was promoted and fired within 24 hours."

A spokesperson for the State Department also responded in a statement: "We do not comment on internal personnel matters."

The incident reportedly occurred after a group of men seated behind McHenry and her male partner began aggressively shouting insults at Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, and also made rude comments about his fiancée, model Winnie Harlow.

McHenry then whipped her head around to the crew and told them to "ease up." Things got heated when the male fans allegedly pelted misogynistic insults at McHenry and even chucked a beverage at her first.

image of Britt mchenry
Source: @brittmchenry/instagram

Britt McHenry was given a promotion on the same day the incident occurred.

The Fox Nation commentator retaliated by throwing her own drink back at them, prompting "boos" from surrounding game-goers.

After the altercation, McHenry was escorted out of Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening. Other fans also chanted "get her out" as she exited the area and blew kisses to shocked onlookers.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman also shared with Casino.org that McHenry's act of affection towards the crowd as she left was "designed to project innocence" while she also had "tension and fury" boiling within her.

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