Whitney Cummings Admits It's 'Always Been Hard to Be a Comedian': 'It's Escalated'

These days, more and more jokes are being censored, but Whitney Cummings isn't letting her humor take a backseat. Instead, she actually believes making it as a comic in Hollywood isn't as tough as it once was.

"It's always been hard to be a comedian. In some ways, it's easier than ever because you can build and engage with an audience on social media and don't have to wait for Johnny Carson or Jay Leno or David Letterman to make you famous. Comedians have always been physically attacked, including Rodney Dangerfield, Jim Jeffries, but after the Chris Rock nightmare and this nonsense narrative that comedians are bullies, it seems to have escalated," the 40-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about teaming up with Liquid Death, a popular beverage brand, on a new campaign to spread the word about the state of plastic pollution.

"The great part of being a comic today is you don't have to wait for Hollywood to pick you and then censor you; most comics have podcasts and can do what they do without all the gatekeepers. I think, if anything, it's hard to be a HUMAN in this day and age, in any job," she adds. "And it seems we have a low chance of being replaced by robots — and this is coming from a comedian who made a twin robot of herself!"