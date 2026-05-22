Hot Mom Alert! See Whitney Leavitt's 20-Pound Weight-Loss Transformation in Before and After Photos
May 22 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
August 2021
Whitney Leavitt has been candid about her weight-loss journey.
In an August 2021 Instagram carousel, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star flaunted her growing baby bump in a black two-piece bikini during a sun-soaked vacation in Pololu Beach, Big Island.
She cheekily wrote in the caption, "my audition to be on the cover of sports illustrated 😏."
September 2022
The reality TV star enjoyed paddleboarding with her first child, Sedona, in September 2022.
She referenced her husband, Conner, in the caption, sharing, "Me: 'babe what if something bites your leg' Babe: 'nothings going to bite my leg' Babe: *proceeds to pretend something bit his leg* Me: 😑."
October 2022
Leavitt served sass and elegance in a bright green off-the-shoulder mini dress with a fitted bodycon silhouette that traced her figure.
"to answer everyone's question…No, this isn't the real housewives this is the new matriarchy 😜," the caption read.
A few months later, she divulged in a January 2023 YouTube short video that she had begun taking semaglutide to regulate her blood sugar. She reportedly had the "hardest time" losing weight after welcoming her children.
March 2023
"Whitney Dunphy is currently in LA," the mom-of-three shared in a March 2023 photoset, which featured a mirror selfie that put her figure front and center.
That same month, she appeared in an episode of the "Weekly Trash" podcast, during which she disclosed she previously partnered with WeightWatchers until her hypothyroidism "halted" her weight-loss journey.
"I was feeling great, doing great," she admitted.
She then shed 20 pounds while she was on semaglutide, but she decided to go off the drug after nearly two months due to its negative side effects.
"I've loved the weight loss, I've hated how I've felt on it," she revealed on the podcast. "You constantly have diarrhea ... you're nauseous, I feel like I'm easily irritable, but it's probably also because it's also suppressing my appetite."
The matriarch continued, "I'm grateful for the weight I lost, but I'm getting off of it. I've literally been sick for two months. I haven't felt like myself."
July 2024
Leavitt looked blooming in a maternity test while she was pregnant with her third child.
"what baby wants baby gets," she captioned the upload.
August 2024
During a night out in Las Vegas, Nev., Leavitt showed off every inch with confidence in a yellow dress with a side slit.
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May 2025
The internet personality sported a light blue off-the-shoulder midi dress at The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 premiere in Hollywood, Calif.
Around the same time, she was already trying to have a "healthier relationship with food."
"I'm just trying to think of the long haul. So, no Ozempi [sic] this time," she shared on the "It Girl" podcast.
She shared further details about her journey in a June 2025 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, noting, "After my second [child], I did Ozempic. But I'm not doing Ozempic this time ... They don't believe me, 'I'm like, you guys I promise you, I'm counting macros this time.'"
According to Leavitt, it is "a lot," but she enjoys it.
July 2025
Leavitt set pulses racing as she paraded the results of her weight-loss journey in an eye-popping leopard print bikini.
August 2025
To mark her last day in Utah, Leavitt rode a jet ski while donning a pink bikini and sunglasses.
December 2025
Leavitt sizzled in a photo with her husband on the set of Dancing With the Stars Season 34.
"In loving memory of @dancingwiththestars season 34 Tuesdays, let us take a moment of silence to appreciate the iconic outfits worn by Conner Leavitt 🤧😭," she captioned the throwback photoset.
January 2026
The former DWTS contestant oozed glamour at the premiere of The Beauty.
April 2026
Wearing a strapless corset gown, Leavitt flexed her sculpted arms while in New York City.
"I like NY Whitney," she wrote.