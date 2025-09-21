Who Attended Charlie Kirk's Funeral and Memorial Service? Elon Musk, Donald Trump and More Honor Late Activist After His Shocking Death
Sept. 21 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's funeral and memorial service occurred on Sunday, September 21, in Arizona, with right-wingers coming out to support the late activist, who was shot and killed just 11 days earlier.
Security for Sunday's event at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., has been designated the level reserved for Super Bowls, as they let in 100,000 people.
Scroll through the gallery below to see who showed up.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk sported a black jacket as he made his way inside the stadium.
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson showed up to support Kirk.
Megyn Kelly
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Megyn Kelly was seen chatting up others while attending the event.
The TV personality reflected on his legacy after his shocking death.
"You know, none of us know how long we have. We lose friends. We lose family. It happens in slow, gradual ways, and it can happen suddenly and in horrific ways. And I always come back to the same place: The things that really matter in your life are within 15 feet of you," she wrote. "Those are the things you should lean into. Those are the things that Charlie leaned into. He loved getting out there on the road and going to college campuses. He loved debating with people. He loved coming on our show and doing his show. He loved doing the Turning Point events, which are so special and so influential and so important. But he loved his family more than anything. He loved God. And that is all we should do right now. Lower your flag to half-mast. Hug your children. Hug your spouse. Go to church, or synagogue, or mosque this weekend and say prayer for everyone who is suffering because of Charlie’s death, especially his family."
She continued, "And then we must move forward with priorities in place, with love front and center in our lives, and not too much time away from those who matter to us, right? Have the family dinner. Move things around to make it happen. Don’t prioritize only your work. Make sure that valve gets some liquid in it. Fill up all of these valves and then move forward. You can’t live in fear. Charlie wouldn’t have wanted that. He certainly didn’t do that. You can’t allow yourself to be consumed by anger. As Fr. Mike Schmitz said, anger is appropriate and we will feel it. It is righteous anger, but you can’t stay mired in it for too long or you cannot function."
J.D. Vance
J.D. Vance is expected to speak at the funeral, as they were close friends.
Following his death, Vance paid tribute to his pal.
“When I became the VP nominee — something Charlie advocated for both in public and private — Charlie was there for me,” the VP said. “I was so glad to be part of the president's team, but candidly surprised by the effect it had on our family. Our kids, especially our oldest, struggled with the attention and the constant presence of the protective detail. I felt this acute sense of guilt, that I had conscripted my kids into this life without getting their permission. And Charlie was constantly calling and texting, checking on our family and offering guidance and prayers.”
Donald Trump
Donald Trump will speak out about Kirk, who died on September 10 while speaking on his tour.
The president has praised Kirk over the past few days.
"He did a tremendous job, and he had a hold on youth because they loved him," Trump said. "If you go back 10 years, those colleges were dangerous places for conservatives and now they're hot. They're very hot, just like this country is hot."