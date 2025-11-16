Who Is Criss Angel's Estranged Wife? Meet Shaunyl Benson After the Magician Labeled Her a 'Narcissist'

Criss Angel's estranged wife, Shaunyl Benson, is from Down Under.

While little is known about Benson's life, reports revealed she was born to an Irish father and a Filipino mother and grew up in Queensland, Australia, alongside her sister.

In May, Benson penned a heartfelt message to mark Mother's Day.

"'Motherhood is one of the most sacred and powerful roles a woman can embody..' ✨," she began her post. "Happy Mother's Day to all of my fellow mothers out there that have selflessly and graciously gone through one of the most sacred initiations into the divine feminine.. you are the very foundation of humanity itself ✨♥️."

She added, "To my mother, thank you for raising me into the woman I am today, it is because of your grace and love that I am here.. and to my children, it is because of you; that I find purpose in this life. @iamjudybenson thank you my love @crissangel for making me a mother 🌹 a side note—this song reminds me of a song I wrote in 2008.. 'Best I can do' for those of you who know it, you'll agree."