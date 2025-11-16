Who Is Criss Angel's Estranged Wife? Meet Shaunyl Benson After the Magician Labeled Her a 'Narcissist'
Nov. 16 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Shaunyl Benson Is From Australia
Criss Angel's estranged wife, Shaunyl Benson, is from Down Under.
While little is known about Benson's life, reports revealed she was born to an Irish father and a Filipino mother and grew up in Queensland, Australia, alongside her sister.
In May, Benson penned a heartfelt message to mark Mother's Day.
"'Motherhood is one of the most sacred and powerful roles a woman can embody..' ✨," she began her post. "Happy Mother's Day to all of my fellow mothers out there that have selflessly and graciously gone through one of the most sacred initiations into the divine feminine.. you are the very foundation of humanity itself ✨♥️."
She added, "To my mother, thank you for raising me into the woman I am today, it is because of your grace and love that I am here.. and to my children, it is because of you; that I find purpose in this life. @iamjudybenson thank you my love @crissangel for making me a mother 🌹 a side note—this song reminds me of a song I wrote in 2008.. 'Best I can do' for those of you who know it, you'll agree."
Shaunyl Benson Has Several Acting Credits
According to Benson's IMDb page, she had minor roles in Jane, House of Inequity and Desert Rose.
Shaunyl Benson Has a Huge Following on Instagram
Benson fills her Instagram page with videos and photos of her family, travels and fitness journey. The account has 84,000 followers as of press time.
Shaunyl Benson Also Runs a YouTube Channel
In addition to managing her Instagram account, Benson regularly uploads videos on her YouTube channel, which currently has 881 subscribers.
Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson Began Dating in 2012
Angel and Benson began dating in 2012, though it remains unclear exactly when they first met.
Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson Married in 2015 But Divorced the Following Year
In October 2015, a news outlet revealed that the magician and Benson exchanged vows during a secret ceremony held after Valentine's Day. However, they divorced the following year.
Prior to his relationship with Benson, Angel was married to JoAnn Winkhart for four years until their separation in 2006.
Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson Share 3 Children
During their tumultuous marriage, Angel and Benson welcomed three children: Johnny, 11, Xristos, 6, and Illusia, 3.
In 2015, the patriarch confirmed their eldest son was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. They celebrated his remission and the end of treatment in January 2022.
Criss Angel Proposed to Shaunyl Benson Again Years After Their Divorce
In November 2023, Angel popped the question to his partner again and asked her to remarry him.
"A forever promise from my ex husband/current boyfriend/ future husband lol ✨🦋 in our own little bubble of uniqueness. Here's to our wild ride over the last almost 11 years.. with many speed bumps and detours along the way. But after everything my love, you're still THE one. @crissangel forever and ever and ever baby 🖤," Benson captioned a post following their engagement.
Angel also shared the news alongside the text, "FOREVER & EVER MY BEAUTIFUL LOVE I PROMISE @shaunylbenson ❤️."
The date of their second wedding was not disclosed.
Criss Angel Called It Quits With His 'Narcissist' Wife Once Again
After 13 years of relationship, the now-estranged couple's marriage began to fall apart again.
"To fans and friends, l'm sure by now you have recognized that I'm going through something personal," Angel shared on Instagram. "Today I stopped following a narcissist — somebody who destroyed a beautiful family in pursuit of another man."
He continued, "I hope you follow my lead, not as a fan but as a human, and UNFOLLOW as well. Please Do NOT support someone who has damaged the lives of beautiful innocent children and everyone around them. Thank you all for your love and support during this very difficult time. Loyally yours."
He also updated his Instagram bio, which now reads, "Single Father of 3 Beautiful Kids."