Brittany Snow Admits Drama Surrounding Her Divorce From Tyler Stanaland Has Been 'Really Tough' to Deal With
Brittany Snow prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, but that's proved nearly impossible since her marriage to Tyler Stanaland ended in late 2022.
Still, the actress is doing her best to ignore the drama surrounding the demise of their relationship.
"I think everybody goes through really tough periods and then it's all in our perspective and how we deal with it, right?" the Pitch Perfect star explained to a reporter at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday, June, 8. "Because nobody's immune to tough periods in their life. And all I'm trying to do is focus on myself and tune out the noise."
Snow and the real estate broker revealed via a joint Instagram post that they "made the difficult decision to separate," stating the "decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another."
"We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," they added. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."
Four months later, the Hollywood beauty filed for divorce.
It's unclear if there was a specific catalyst in the split, but Stanaland's flirty behavior with his costars had viewers talking — especially after it was revealed that his coworker Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him before his and Snow's relationship went south.
However, he said him and Snow always openly communicated and trusted each other, so the incident didn't take a toll on their marriage.
Despite the exes' breakup announcement insinuating the split was a mutual decision, the soap opera alum hinted otherwise in a recent interview with Bustle.
"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced," she admitted. "In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different."
