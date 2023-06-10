Brittany Snow Admits Drama Surrounding Her Divorce From Tyler Stanaland Has Been 'Really Tough' to Deal With

Snow and the real estate broker revealed via a joint Instagram post that they "made the difficult decision to separate," stating the "decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another."

"We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," they added. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."

Four months later, the Hollywood beauty filed for divorce.