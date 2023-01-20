Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Tyler Stanaland 4 Months After Separation Announcement
Brittany Snow filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland — just four months after the former flames announced they were separating.
In court documents filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Thursday, January 19, the actress, 36, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason they were calling it quits.
The Hollywood stars have a prenup agreement, which will determine how they split their property, in addition to any spousal support.
Snow also asked that she and her ex split attorney's fees.
As OK! previously reported, the Pitch Perfect star and the real estate agent, 33, got married in March 2020, but in September 2022, they revealed they were no longer together.
"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the soap opera star said. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," she continued. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."
While appearing on Netflix's hit show Selling the OC, Stanaland was put in an awkward position when one of his costars attempted to kiss him when the cameras weren't rolling — and it slowly became a plot point throughout the series/
"They had issues before, but this is the final straw," a source said of the tense situation. "Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."
"They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent," another insider added.
Stanaland and his costar Alex Hall were spotted together, but the latter denied they had a romantic connection.
“It literally never crossed my mind until it became the headlines on every freaking news channel after the show aired,” she told Us Weekly.
Tyler’s going through so much right now. I can’t speak for him, but I know when I went through my divorce, dating wasn’t even on my radar whatsoever. … Like, dating for me is just another chore. And at this point, Tyler and I lean on each other in our friendship," she added.
