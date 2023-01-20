Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Tyler Stanaland 4 Months After Separation Announcement

Brittany Snow filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland — just four months after the former flames announced they were separating.

In court documents filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Thursday, January 19, the actress, 36, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason they were calling it quits.

The Hollywood stars have a prenup agreement, which will determine how they split their property, in addition to any spousal support.