6 Things to Know About Chappell Roan: Her Instant Rise to Fame, Meaning of Her Stage Name and More

Speaking in an interview with Cherwell in 2012, Roan explained how she came up with her stage name and what inspired her to create it.

"I have never felt super connected to my real name Kayleigh. My grandfather's name was Dennis K. Chappell, so I took Chappell in his honor," she revealed. "Before he passed away in 2016 due to brain cancer, I told him that I was going to be Chappell for him. Roan came from his favorite song, which was called the Strawberry Roan, an old Western song about a pinkish red horse. It's a very sentimental name."

The "Pink Pony Club" songstress continued, "I do still wish my name was not Kayleigh in real life, though."