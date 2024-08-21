Chappell Roan Claims She'd Rather Be 'in Prison' Than Accept Acting Roles She's Being Offered

Fresh off the heels of her TikTok rant claiming she does not want people hugging her and taking photos with her, “Good Luck, Babe!” singer Chappell Roan is now sounding off about something else — the film industry and how she is refusing to take any movie offers she’s been receiving.

When talking with Saturday Night Live star Bown Yang for Interview Magazine , Roan claimed she has been getting lots of offers to act as of late but has turned them down because “actors are f------ crazy.” “I get so freaked out by film people,” Roan continued sharing. “I’ve been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, ‘You want the lead in XYZ?’ and I’m like, ‘No’ … Literally, no. I originally started doing music because I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting, and then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, ‘F--- that.'”

Detailing how she feels the acting industry is “legitimately so scary,” Roan noted it has a lot to do with it being not in her control. “I can put out music whenever I want,” she shared. “I don’t have to wait for a casting director to be like, ‘It would be great if we cast you, and then we’ll decide your schedule for the next three months.'” While she’s turning down roles she’s being offered, Roan did note she would potentially consider a “cameo” if it was “really specific and really silly.”

Roan went on to reiterate acting truly is not on her radar — even though she’s “been trained on how to act.” “I would rather get arrested . Because I know how to operate myself in jail ,” Roan added. “Yeah. It would really have to be the right thing and the right timing.”

Although Roan is sitting high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart right now — and she is gaining popularity and notoriety by the day — she made it clear in her recent TikTok rant she does not want fans bothering her.

.“I don’t give a f--- if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug,” she shared in her diatribe. “That’s not normal. That’s weird. It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s f------ weird! I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, OK?”