Taylor Swift Fans Warn Joe Alwyn to 'Be Careful' as Singer Admits She Never 'Needed' to Write an Album 'More' Than 'Tortured Poets Department'
"Oh my God, she's insane, she wrote a song about me," is something Taylor Swift seems to hear every time she goes through a breakup.
And while it's actually a line from her song "I Bet You Think About Me," it's likely a phrase her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn will be saying after the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.
Swift opened up about the importance of her upcoming album and expressed why writing about her own personal experiences is so important to her during opening night of her set of three shows in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, February 16.
While sitting at her piano on stage inside the filled arena, Swift admitted she was "reminded" of "why songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life," when creating the highly-anticipated track list of tunes for her 11th studio album.
"I've never had an album that I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets," the 34-year-old confessed of the "brand new album," which she told viewers was two years in the making when announcing it at the 2024 Grammys earlier this month.
The timeline of creating TTPD left fans convinced the lyrics will reflect on her split from Alwyn, as it was announced in April 2023 after they dated for six years.
Swift proceeded to show concertgoers an "alternate cover" for The Tortured Poets Department "that nobody [had] seen" prior to it flashing on the screen behind her.
The 14-time Grammy winner then played one of her surprise song of the evening "You're Losing Me," which sent fans further into a frenzy as the track is highly believed to be about her and Alwyn's relationship demise.
After videos of Swift's speech and performance went viral on social media, internet users couldn't help but call out Alwyn after receiving more evidence that reasoning behind their breakup could be unveiled come April.
"In Joe Alwyn's moment of greatest fragility, Taylor Swift picked up a guitar and a piano and sang 'Red' and 'You're Losing Me' in addition to making an announcement for 'The 'Tortured Poets Department," a fan summarized via X (formerly named Twitter), as another exclaimed, "SHE PLAYED 'YOU'RE LOSING ME' AND ANNOUNCED A NEW TTPD BONUS TRACK. AND ITS CALLED 'THE BOLTER.' BOLTER IS SOMEONE WHO RUNS AWAY. THIS ALL MAKES SO MUCH SENSE NOW. Joe Alwyn be careful out there."
"#TaylorSwift playing you’re losing me after confirming that the tortured poets department was a life line for her and she had to make the album to heal… oh joe ur done for," a third admirer admitted, as a fourth added: "Taylor saying this was an album she needed to make and then singing 'You’re Losing Me… Joe Alwyn I hope you never know peace."