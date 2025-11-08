Who Is Chris Evans' Wife Alba Baptista? 6 Things to Know After Their Baby News

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Evans' Wife Is From Portugal

Source: MEGA Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have been married since 2023.

Chris Evans' wife, Alba Baptista, was born in Lisbon, Portugal, in 1997. In addition to her native language, she also speaks English, French, German and Spanish.

Alba Baptista Is an Actress and Philanthropist

Source: MEGA Alba Baptista has an acting career like Chris Evans.

Like the Avengers: Endgame actor, Baptista has acting credits in films and TV series. After launching her career when she was 16, she worked on several projects, including Portuguese flicks A Criação, A Impostora, Filha da Lei and Jogo Duplo. She also notably appeared on Netflix's Warrior Nun before joining the cast of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Borderline. In 2021, she won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival. In addition to her career as an actress, the mom-of-one also works closely with charities and nonprofit organizations.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Had an Instant Connection During Their First Meeting

Source: MEGA Alba Baptista followed Chris Evans on Instagram in 2021.

While it remains unknown when they met, eagle-eyed fans noticed Evans first followed Baptista in the fall of 2020. They speculated they met in Europe while he was filming The Gray Man and she was recording her parts on Warrior Nun Season 2. Baptista then followed the Fantastic Four actor and some of his family members around 2021. A source told People Evans knew she was the one when they first met, sharing, "[He] has been ready to settle down for a while. He can't wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl. [Baptista] is beautiful, smart and just a good person. She is involved in charity work and truly cares about doing good. She is a very positive and happy person. It's rubbed off on him. It’s the best news that they are married." The insider added the twosome "got serious very quickly" and that Evans had been "the happiest since they met." "[She is] everything to him," the source added.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's Dating Rumors Intensified in 2022

Source: MEGA Fans discovered Chris Evans first followed Alba Baptista in the fall of 2020.

Romance rumors first surfaced when Evans shared a photo of two pumpkins to mark Halloween. Fans noticed the snap was similar to the one that Baptista's mother used as her profile picture weeks earlier. She also spent New Year's Eve 2022 in Los Angeles with the Captain America: The First Avenger actor and his family, based on social media updates. Evans made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023, writing, "A look back at 2022." "Chris and Alba have gotten serious," a source said of the couple at the time. "This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever." The source continued, "They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down."

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Exchanged Vows in 2023

Source: MEGA Chris Evans was linked to Lily James before his romance with Alba Baptista blossomed.

Evans and Baptista said "I do" during a ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass., on September 9, 2023. The Captain America: Civil War star confirmed he got married during his appearance at New York Comic Con 2023. "It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!" he exclaimed. Reflecting on their intimate celebrations, Evans shared, "They were wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot planning a wedding. For those you who are married, it takes a lot out of you...Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It's, like, the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting." Evans and Baptista made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2024.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Welcomed Their First Child in October 2025

Source: MEGA Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have kept their relationship relatively private.