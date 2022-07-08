He used to work on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Licht was a showrunner and executive producer on the talk show for more than five years, and the eponymous host gave him a touching sendoff when he landed the gig with CNN.

"He arrived knowing what he didn’t know, which was anything about comedy or show business so he approached the job with a level of humility that is rare in executives. But here’s the thing. There are bosses and then there are leaders. Bosses tell you what to do. Leaders work as hard as you do to do what needs to be done and that’s what [Chris] did," said the comedian. "That’s why he earned the respect from all of us here who live in the clown car. We showed him what we really want to do, which is the show we do now and he immediately started creating the lines of communication, the lanes of responsibility and the respectful workplace that makes creative ambition at this speed possible. I’m happy that CNN will now benefit from all of his wisdom."