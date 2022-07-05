New CNN Boss Upsets Star Anchors Anderson Cooper & Don Lemon With His Work & Management Style

“Chris (Licht) is the opposite of Jeff Zucker, the man he replaced at CNN. Jeff had everyone’s phone number and would text Anderson and Don all the time. He loved knowing all the company gossip and would often socialize with his anchors. The new boss couldn’t be more different,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Chris doesn’t want to be friends with Don, Anderson — or anyone else. He wants to be their boss, which, apparently, is something they are not used to.”

Insiders add that the new style of management has already caused concern. “Don and Anderson are used to being treated like stars, not staff," they note.