Who Is Doug Mason? Meet the Rumored 'The Bachelorette' Season 22 Winner Who Got Engaged to Taylor Frankie Paul

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Doug Mason Hosted His Own Show in College

Source: @_dougmason/Instagram Doug Mason reportedly won Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette.'

Although Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette was ultimately canceled, it is widely believed that Doug Mason was the recipient of her final rose. Years before joining the dating reality series, the hunky ocean lifeguard from San Diego, Calif., had already begun pursuing a career in the media and entertainment industry. While studying at Boise State University, he was active in its television program and even hosted his own show, Doug Mason Presents. According to his IMDb mini biography, Mason was named the school's news anchor for the University Television Program, participating weekly for two years and writing over 100 stories. He graduated from the university with a degree in communications with a focus on broadcast journalism in 2019.

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Doug Mason Has Explored Modeling and Acting

Source: @_dougmason/Instagram ABC canceled the Season 22 of 'The Bachelorette' just three days before it was set to premiere.

Mason moved to San Diego after his college graduation to become an EMT ocean lifeguard and study commercial acting. After signing with DT Model Management in 2020, he soon starred in a 2023 episode of Magnum P.I. and collaborated with various brands. Per his LinkedIn page, he is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and a part-time talent brand specialist for Runway Waiters. Mason was also employed by Marine Corps Community to serve as an emergency medical technician at MCCS Camp Pendleton starting in November 2020. Additionally, he writes music and releases original songs under the moniker Tonedbone, which reportedly means "beautiful muscle."

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Doug Mason Is a Lifeguard, Surfer and Fitness Instructor

Source: @_dougmason/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette' was initially scheduled to premiere on March 22.

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Mason's ABC bio for The Bachelorette said he "knows how to ride the waves of life, literally. As an ocean lifeguard and avid surfer, he's ready to dive headfirst into this journey with Taylor." Sharing his surfer lifestyle, he often uploads photos of him wave riding on Instagram. He is also busy with his work as a group fitness instructor at F45.

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Doug Mason Reportedly Won 'The Bachelorette' Season 22

Source: @_dougmason/Instagram The cancelation came after a 2023 video showing Taylor Frankie Paul throwing chairs at Dakota Mortensen was published online.

Multiple news outlets claimed Mason was the recipient of Paul's final rose, leading to their engagement at the end of The Bachelorette Season 22. However, they reportedly broke up a month later. "Since filming ended, Taylor and Doug have broken up. And yes, it's because of Dakota," RealitySteve.com claimed. "Doug flew to Utah about a month after the engagement (in January I'm told), and Taylor ended it. The reasons behind it? I guess we'll find out when it airs, but if Taylor says it's anything other than Dakota, she's not being honest with herself or the audience. So any TikToks or teases she does on social media is just to promote her season. She is not with Doug anymore. Nor is she with Dakota. She just can't seem to move on from him." Mason and Paul were still spotted together on March 14, days before ABC announced the cancelation of the show. "It's believed the pair reunited to film additional scenes for The Bachelorette, perhaps to air at the very end of the season this spring," The Sun reported.

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Doug Mason Broke His Silence After Taylor Frankie Paul's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Was Canceled

Source: @_dougmason/Instagram Doug Mason shared a statement on his Instagram Story.