Who Is Holly Wheeler? 4 Things to Know About the Season 5 'Stranger Things' Star

Who Plays Holly Wheeler's Character in 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

Source: NETFLIX Holly Wheeler has a larger role in 'Stranger Things' Season 5.

Stranger Things heads into its final chapter with a new addition to the cast stepping in as Holly Wheeler. Nell Fisher, a 14-year-old British actress, plays the youngest member of the Wheeler family in the fifth and final season, succeeding Anniston and Tinsley Price. "Holly Wheeler had been played for the first four seasons by Anniston and Tinsley Price, who did a wonderful job creating a character the fan base knows and loves," she told Tudum. "Holly's been important but on the periphery, and this season, Holly becomes a protagonist. Things start happening to her, and she starts getting things done. I'm really excited to be able to play this character." She shared a similar sentiment with People, noting her predecessors "are really lovely girls." Before joining the cast of Stranger Things, Fisher appeared in Evil Dead Rise and Choose Love.

Who Is Holly Wheeler in 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

Source: NETFLIX 'Stranger Things' debuted the first four episodes of Season 5 on November 26.

Although the actress playing Holly has changed across the seasons of Stranger Things, the character herself has been present in the story since Season 1 as Ted and Karen's third child and Mike and Nancy's younger sister. "She's in the Wheeler household, and the Wheelers and the Byers are living together. At first, Holly has this imaginary friend called Mr. Whatsit, who we later discover to be Henry [Jamie Campbell Bower]. She goes through a big journey this season, discovering this new, crazy supernatural world," Fisher said of her character. Holly is often seen reading her favorite book, A Wrinkle in Time, which Fisher said became a big part of preparation "because Holly's been an important character who's kind of touched the surface of this weird supernatural world." Fisher continued, "She uses A Wrinkle in Time to understand what's happening to her and to orient herself in this new crazy world. Henry is Mr. Whatsit, Henry's mind prison is Camazotz, and Vecna is IT."

What Happens to Holly Wheeler in 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

Source: NETFLIX Holly Wheeler was previously portrayed by twins Anniston and Tinsley Price.

In the first volume of Stranger Things Season 5, Vecna tricks Holly when he warns her about "monsters." He later sends a Demogorgon to kidnap her and take her to the Upside Down, where Holly discovers Max alive but trapped within Henry's memories. The duo teams up in an attempt to take down Henry/Vecna after everything that has happened. "I filmed it with Cara Buono, who plays my mother, and the Duffer brothers, and it was such a blast," Fisher said of filming the scene.

Is Holly Wheeler a Main Character in 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

Source: NETFLIX 'Stranger Things' executive producer Shawn Levy explained why they decided to make Holly Wheeler a central figure this season.