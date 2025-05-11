Did Netflix Just Leak the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Teaser Date?
After what feels like forever, Stranger Things Season 5 will hit Netflix this year, and fans are leaning on any crumbs about Eleven and the gang’s next adventure in Hawkins.
Amid this anticipation, fans are left with this question: Did Netflix just spill on the teaser dates by accident?
On May 4, Netflix South Africa's Instagram account served up a nostalgic treat. The account, now mysteriously vanished, posted an AI-generated image featuring our beloved characters — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) — watching that iconic bike scene from Season 1.
The captivating caption? "Some #StrangerThings nostalgia." But the poster also read: "The first teaser for Stranger Things 5 released on May 31."
Netflix previously hinted that Stranger Things 5 would dominate the conversation at their Tudum global fan event on May 31, while keeping details under wraps.
Delays had fans sitting on pins and needles just before filming was set to begin for the show's final season. Season 4, which premiered in 2022, left fans hungry for more with only a few details about the characters making their return.
Fans can expect Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) to be back on the small screen. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer also confirmed that Stranger Things 5 will feature a time jump. They've kept mum on the scale of this leap but whispers suggest the final season may unfold in 1987.
As filming kicked off, Ross took to social media to share behind-the-scenes snaps. In one clip, Maya and Joe were decked out in costume with the latter sporting a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers. Fans jumped into action, noting that those kicks made their debut back in March 1987!
In October 2024, the popular fan account Stranger Universe leaked behind-the-scenes photos, including a school newsletter from Hawkins Elementary.
The letter invited readers to the "annual Hawkins Elementary School Thanksgiving Celebration on Wednesday, November 25, 1987."
Also, they recently unveiled all the episode titles for the final season. One title sent ripples through the community: Episode 2 is intriguingly dubbed "The Vanishing Of…" but the last words were deliberately blurred out! Although it brings memories of the iconic premiere, "The Vanishing of Will Byers," it's unlikely the Duffers would put Noah's character through that again.
With whispers of Mike and Nancy's younger sister, Holly Wheeler, getting more screen time this season, theories are swirling that she could be the latest victim in Hawkins' growing list of calamities.