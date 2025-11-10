Who Is Jeremy Renner's Ex-Wife? 7 Things to Know About Sonni Pacheco and Her Tumultuous Marriage to the 'Hawkeye' Actor

Article continues below advertisement

Sonni Pacheco Previously Worked as a Model and Actress

Source: @sanctuarybysonni/Instagram Jeremy Renner was previously married to Sonni Pacheco.

Jeremy Renner's marriage to his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, was short-lived. The Hawkeye actor's ex-spouse was born in Canada on March 21, 1988. According to her IMDb profile, she previously starred in The Wingman and American Pie Presents: The Book of Love. In 2014, Pacheco made a cameo in the Renner-starring film American Hustle. Outside her acting career, she worked as a model and spokesperson for Monster Energy Drinks in 2013, per a news outlet.

Sonni Pacheco Is a Businesswoman and Sculptor

Source: @sanctuarybysonni/Instagram Sonni Pacheco shares her creations on Instagram.

After stepping out of the spotlight, Pacheco turned her focus to sculpting. She runs the Instagram page SANCTUARY by Sonni, where she posts some of her sculptures. "Over 13 years ago when I was pregnant with Ava, I found sculpting. That's when my healing journey began. Sculpting became the place where I could alchemize pain into art, long before I had the words for what I was going through," she revealed in a post.

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco Welcomed a Child Together

Source: @sonnipacheco.life/Instagram Jeremy Renner said his daughter had to 'take care' of him after the 2023 snowplow accident.

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco Married in 2014

Source: MEGA; @sonnipacheco.life/Instagram Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco met on a film set in 2011.

Renner and Pacheco exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2014, though the Mission: Impossible star did not confirm their union until a September 2014 interview with Capitol File. "I have tried to protect my family's privacy, my wife's privacy. I don't need her to get hammered with my life," he shared during a Kill the Messenger screening. Explaining why he did not immediately reveal the news, Renner added, "It's annoying being followed when I'm with my family. It's not just me — everyone [in Hollywood] has to deal with that. I've been talked about a whole lot, because the less I put out there, the less people know, and it makes it interesting, I assume."

Sonni Pacheco Filed for Divorce From Jeremy Renner a Few Months After Their Wedding

Source: MEGA; @sonnipacheco.life/Instagram Sonni Pacheco and Jeremy Renner's marriage lasted less than a year.

Pacheco filed for divorce from Renner less than a year after they exchanged vows, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco Had a Contentious Custody Dispute

Source: MEGA Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco share one child.

Renner and Pacheco's divorce also led to a lengthy, nasty court battle. The Oscar-nominated actor agreed to pay $13,000 a month in child support and to have joint custody of their daughter. But in 2019, Pacheco filed for legal and physical custody of their only child together as she accused her ex-husband of emotional abuse, drug use, stealing her identification documents, talking about killing her and pointing a gun at his mouth, among others. Renner denied the accusations. "The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy," his representative said in a statement. "This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind." After the monthly payments increased to $30,000, he filed court documents requesting a reduction to $11,000. The 28 Weeks Later actor also addressed the "nonsense" accusations in a November 2021 interview with Men's Health, saying, "It only empowers it … If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don't fuel s--- fires. I just don't do it. I refuse to."

Sonni Pacheco Also Shares a Baby Girl With Nathan Thompson

Source: @sonnipacheco.life/Instagram Sonni Pacheco is a mom-of-two.