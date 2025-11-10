or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Sonni Pacheco
OK LogoPHOTOS

Who Is Jeremy Renner's Ex-Wife? 7 Things to Know About Sonni Pacheco and Her Tumultuous Marriage to the 'Hawkeye' Actor

who is jeremy renner ex wife sonni pacheco
Source: MEGA; @sonnipacheco.life/Instagram

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco were married for less than a year, with the mom-of-two filing for divorce before the end of 2014.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sonni Pacheco Previously Worked as a Model and Actress

who is jeremy renner ex wife sonni pacheco
Source: @sanctuarybysonni/Instagram

Jeremy Renner was previously married to Sonni Pacheco.

Jeremy Renner's marriage to his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, was short-lived.

The Hawkeye actor's ex-spouse was born in Canada on March 21, 1988. According to her IMDb profile, she previously starred in The Wingman and American Pie Presents: The Book of Love.

In 2014, Pacheco made a cameo in the Renner-starring film American Hustle.

Outside her acting career, she worked as a model and spokesperson for Monster Energy Drinks in 2013, per a news outlet.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sonni Pacheco Is a Businesswoman and Sculptor

who is jeremy renner ex wife sonni pacheco
Source: @sanctuarybysonni/Instagram

Sonni Pacheco shares her creations on Instagram.

After stepping out of the spotlight, Pacheco turned her focus to sculpting. She runs the Instagram page SANCTUARY by Sonni, where she posts some of her sculptures.

"Over 13 years ago when I was pregnant with Ava, I found sculpting. That's when my healing journey began. Sculpting became the place where I could alchemize pain into art, long before I had the words for what I was going through," she revealed in a post.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco Welcomed a Child Together

who is jeremy renner ex wife sonni pacheco
Source: @sonnipacheco.life/Instagram

Jeremy Renner said his daughter had to 'take care' of him after the 2023 snowplow accident.

Around two years after Renner and Pacheco reportedly met on the set of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in 2011, the pair expanded their family and welcomed their daughter, Ava Berlin.

In a 2024 interview, the Avengers: Endgame actor said his daughter took care of him after his near-fatal snowplow accident the previous year.

"If I didn't have my daughter, Ava, I don't know who I would be — probably somebody I don't like," he said. "She's my sunrise, my sunset, my North Star."

Renner added, "I became the kid for the first six months; my daughter had to take care of me, and there was something quite beautiful in that role reversal. She had to grow up in a lot of ways. I overcame a lot of obstacles and got to show my daughter what resilience means by going through this journey with me."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco Married in 2014

who is jeremy renner ex wife sonni pacheco
Source: MEGA; @sonnipacheco.life/Instagram

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco met on a film set in 2011.

MORE ON:
Sonni Pacheco

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Renner and Pacheco exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2014, though the Mission: Impossible star did not confirm their union until a September 2014 interview with Capitol File.

"I have tried to protect my family's privacy, my wife's privacy. I don't need her to get hammered with my life," he shared during a Kill the Messenger screening.

Explaining why he did not immediately reveal the news, Renner added, "It's annoying being followed when I'm with my family. It's not just me — everyone [in Hollywood] has to deal with that. I've been talked about a whole lot, because the less I put out there, the less people know, and it makes it interesting, I assume."

Article continues below advertisement

Sonni Pacheco Filed for Divorce From Jeremy Renner a Few Months After Their Wedding

who is jeremy renner ex wife sonni pacheco
Source: MEGA; @sonnipacheco.life/Instagram

Sonni Pacheco and Jeremy Renner's marriage lasted less than a year.

Pacheco filed for divorce from Renner less than a year after they exchanged vows, citing irreconcilable differences.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco Had a Contentious Custody Dispute

who is jeremy renner ex wife sonni pacheco
Source: MEGA

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco share one child.

Renner and Pacheco's divorce also led to a lengthy, nasty court battle.

The Oscar-nominated actor agreed to pay $13,000 a month in child support and to have joint custody of their daughter. But in 2019, Pacheco filed for legal and physical custody of their only child together as she accused her ex-husband of emotional abuse, drug use, stealing her identification documents, talking about killing her and pointing a gun at his mouth, among others.

Renner denied the accusations.

"The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy," his representative said in a statement. "This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."

After the monthly payments increased to $30,000, he filed court documents requesting a reduction to $11,000.

The 28 Weeks Later actor also addressed the "nonsense" accusations in a November 2021 interview with Men's Health, saying, "It only empowers it … If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don't fuel s--- fires. I just don't do it. I refuse to."

Article continues below advertisement

Sonni Pacheco Also Shares a Baby Girl With Nathan Thompson

who is jeremy renner ex wife sonni pacheco
Source: @sonnipacheco.life/Instagram

Sonni Pacheco is a mom-of-two.

In March 2023, Pacheco officially became a mom-of-two when she welcomed her first child with retired NHL player Nathan Thompson.

"35th birthday, and she is the best birthday present I could have asked for," she wrote on Instagram.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.