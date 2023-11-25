11 Celebrities Who Almost Died Due to Accidents, Health Emergencies and More

Amy Schumer had a near-death experience while surfing in high school.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, the now-42-year-old Trainwreck actress recalled almost dying — and almost losing her leg — decades ago when the fin went into her leg. Fortunately, a man saw her and helped her out.

"I was like, 'I need you to hold my leg.' I was delegating. And he held my leg closed with his bare hands — just fat and blood coming out," Schumer recalled. "I wish I knew who that guy was, because he saved my life, for sure. He had blue toenail polish and nail polish; he had long stringy hair. And I remember him being beautiful."