'He's Been Crushed': Jeremy Renner 911 Call Released After Actor Returns Home From Hospital

"He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed," he continued to detail of the actor's injuries. "He’s got a head wound as well."

JEREMY RENNER ENJOYS AN 'ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT HIS SPIRITS AS ACTOR REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AFTER SNOW PLOW ACCIDENT

The caller said the movie star, 52, was "in a lot of pain," and though he was currently "conscious," it looked as though he was beginning to "drift off."