'He's Been Crushed': Jeremy Renner 911 Call Released After Actor Returns Home From Hospital
The frantic 911 call a neighbor made after Jeremy Renner's horrifying snowplow accident on January 1 has been released to the public. In the two-minute audio clip, a man details the scene, telling the dispatcher, "Someone’s in front of my house, he got run over by a snowplow. He’s been crushed. Send paramedics."
"He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed," he continued to detail of the actor's injuries. "He’s got a head wound as well."
JEREMY RENNER ENJOYS AN 'ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT HIS SPIRITS AS ACTOR REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AFTER SNOW PLOW ACCIDENT
The caller said the movie star, 52, was "in a lot of pain," and though he was currently "conscious," it looked as though he was beginning to "drift off."
A police report revealed the vehicle weighed "at least 14,3330 pounds," and it was made clear they "do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all" during the accident. According to the account, Renner's PistenBully was "stuck," so he went to "retrieve" his snow plow to try and get it moving.
He was successful, "and in an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempt[ed] to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on the investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully."
- Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday In The ICU As He Recovers From Tragic Snowplow Incident
- Jeremy Renner Enjoys An 'ICU Spa Moment To Lift His Spirits' As Actor Remains Hospitalized After Snow Plow Accident
- Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
As OK! reported, the dad-of-one was brought into surgery, and by January 3, he was feeling good enough to post on social media, sharing a selfie from his hospital bed.
"Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏," he captioned the pic. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
The star continued to update his Instagram followers for several days, thanking them while he celebrated his birthday on January 7.
On Monday, January, 16, the Hawkeye actor revealed he was back at his house — just in time to watch the Season 2 premiere of his Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown.
JEREMY RENNER SHARES PHOTO FROM HOSPITAL BED AFTER GRUESOME SNOW PLOW ACCIDENT: 'THANK YOU FOR ALL THE KIND WORDS'
"I hope you all enjoy the show. So much more coming your way," he tweeted. "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."
TMZ obtained the 911 call.