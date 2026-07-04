Who Is JWoww's Husband? Everything to Know About Zack Clayton Carpinello
July 4 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Jenni "JWoww" Farley said "I do" again!
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who was previously married to Roger Mathews, tied the knot with pro wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello after seven years of dating. Following their surprise wedding, here's everything to know about Farley's husband.
Zack Clayton Carpinello Is a Professional Wrestler
To become a professional wrestler, Carpinello trained at In Your Face Wrestling Academy in Albany and at Johnny Rodz's wrestling school in Brooklyn.
"As a small kid watching on TV, it's always something I looked up to and thought that I could do, and when I got old enough, I actually stopped playing baseball and football — when I got into college, I decided to stop doing that,” he told 411Mania in June 2020. "And 2014 is when I started wrestling. It's been about six years, and I love it more every day."
He previously wrestled for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), signing a contract in October 2022. One year later, he sparked rumors of his departure after his profile was removed from the promotion's roster page. WrestleZone reported his contract "simply expired" and was not renewed.
He currently competes for Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW), where he is described as "one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling today and a standout performer."
Away from the wrestling ring, he serves as the host of the iHeartRadio podcast "Prestige Access." He also operates Prestige Partners Group and owns Prestige Health Systems, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Zack Clayton Carpinello Is an Ambassador for KultureCity
Carpinello is an ambassador for KultureCity, a nonprofit organization focused on "sensory accessibility and acceptance." Farley, whose son has autism and sensory needs, previously partnered with the organization to create The Greyson Mathews Sensory Room at Barclays Center in New York City.
Zack Clayton Carpinello Attended JWoww's Wedding to Roger Mathews
Farley was previously married to Mathews — and Carpinello was present at their 2015 wedding!
"I met her at her wedding," Carpinello confirmed to E! Insider.
Farley added one of her best friends "didn't have a date to the wedding, so she brought her brother."
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Zack Clayton Carpinello Began Dating JWoww in 2019
According to the MTV star, her friendship with Carpinello turned romantic during a trip to Disney.
Farley began sharing photos of her new boyfriend on Instagram in April 2019 before the couple made their awards show debut at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
However, they briefly split in October 2019 after an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed Carpinello getting handsy with Angelina Pivarnick.
"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt," she shared on Instagram. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."
Farley confirmed in a December 2019 Instagram Story post that they had reconciled following the drama.
Zack Clayton Carpinello Proposed to JWoww in 2021
In March 2021, Farley confirmed Carpinello proposed to her the month prior.
"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building 💜💗 @zackclayton," she shared in the caption.
Zack Clayton Carpinello and JWoww Got Married 5 Years After Their Engagement
Five years after their engagement, Carpinello and Farley exchanged vows in front of 50 guests during a surprise wedding at Madison Modern Social in Old Bridge, N.J., on June 24.
"We envisioned a small, meaningful celebration focused on the people who matter most to us," Farley told People.
"We weren't interested in throwing the biggest wedding possible. We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends. The goal was creating memories, not creating a production," she added. "More than anything, we wanted the day to feel authentic to us. The surprise element, the family focus, and the intimate guest list all allowed us to create something personal and meaningful."