Who Is JWoww's Husband? Everything to Know About Zack Clayton Carpinello

To become a professional wrestler, Carpinello trained at In Your Face Wrestling Academy in Albany and at Johnny Rodz's wrestling school in Brooklyn.

"As a small kid watching on TV, it's always something I looked up to and thought that I could do, and when I got old enough, I actually stopped playing baseball and football — when I got into college, I decided to stop doing that,” he told 411Mania in June 2020. "And 2014 is when I started wrestling. It's been about six years, and I love it more every day."

He previously wrestled for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), signing a contract in October 2022. One year later, he sparked rumors of his departure after his profile was removed from the promotion's roster page. WrestleZone reported his contract "simply expired" and was not renewed.

He currently competes for Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW), where he is described as "one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling today and a standout performer."

Away from the wrestling ring, he serves as the host of the iHeartRadio podcast "Prestige Access." He also operates Prestige Partners Group and owns Prestige Health Systems, according to his LinkedIn profile.