10 of Donald Trump's Controversies Prior to His Presidency
15 Women Accused Donald Trump of Sexual Assault
At least 15 women came forward to reveal the stories of how the then-GOP nominee Donald Trump sexually assaulted them in the past, with most of them being underage.
The New York Times published a report in 2016 naming businesswoman Jessica Leeds as one of his alleged victims. The incident reportedly happened in the early '80s when they sat together in the first-class section of a flight to New York. After dinner, Trump allegedly raised his armrest between their seats and groped her b------ before attempting to put his hand up her skirt.
The second accuser, Rachel Crooks, was 22 when she worked for a real estate company located in Trump's Manhattan building. In 2015, she bumped into the business mogul outside of an elevator and shook his hand. However, Trump refused to let her go and forcedly kissed her cheeks and lips.
"It was so inappropriate," Crooks told the news outlet. "I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that."
Other alleged victims include Natasha Stoynoff, Mindy McGillivray, Temple Taggart, Kristin Anderson and five different Miss Teen USA contestants.
Donald Trump Accused Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton of Founding ISIS
Trump claimed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton started ISIS, a terror group.
"ISIS is honoring President Obama," he claimed. "He is the founder of ISIS. He founded ISIS. And, I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hillary Clinton."
His statement mirrored what he said a week prior — that Clinton "should get an award from them as the founder of ISIS."
In response to his attacks, Clinton's White House campaign slammed the "false claim" and dubbed it as another example of Trump trash-talking the country.
He Called for a Ban on Muslims Before He Became a President
During his initial election campaign, he expressed his desire to see a "total and complete shutdown" of borders to all Muslims following the San Bernardino terrorist attack. He explained that the move was necessary for the public to understand the problem.
"Until we are able to determine and understand this problem and the dangerous threat it poses, our country cannot be the victims of horrendous attacks by people that believe only in Jihad, and have no sense of reason or respect for human life," Trump said.
He Fired Kevin Allen
Trump infamously fired Kevin Allen during Season 2 of The Apprentice in 2004, calling him "overeducated."
"You're an unbelievably talented guy in terms of education, and you haven't done anything," he said. "At some point you have to say, 'That's enough.'"
Allen and 11 other contestants spoke out against the host years after their appearances, including Summer Zervos, who said she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Trump.
Donald Trump Mimicked a Disabled Reporter
During a rally in 2016, Trump was condemned for mocking disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski at a rally in South Carolina by copying the movement of his arms. The reporter has arthrogryposis, a chronic condition that causes muscle weakness and stiffness.
A New York Times spokesperson sent a statement to Politico, calling the move "outrageous."
He Bragged About Groping Women
The Washington Post released a copy of a 2005 recording in which Trump was recorded talking proudly about groping women.
"You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait," he said. "And when you're a star they let you do it ... You can do anything."
He Criticized Mexicans
In a June 2015 tweet, Trump asked his followers when the public could beat Mexico as he announced his candidacy. The then-presidential hopeful noted that the country was beating the U.S. economically before accusing their population of not being helpful.
"They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people," he wrote.
Donald Trump Ignited Rumors That Barack Obama Was Not Born in the U.S
Trump's theory involving Obama and his nationality lasted for years.
According to the former TV personality, Obama — the U.S.' first African-American president — was born in Kenya and would be ineligible to become the head of the country. While he has since debunked his claim, he never apologized for making up the story.
He Suggested Killing Terrorists' Family Members
Fox and Friends hosts asked Trump in an interview how to fight the terror group while minimizing casualties. The billionaire businessman had one thing in mind: kill the terrorists' families, as well.
"They care about their lives, don't kid yourself. When they say they don't care about their lives, you have to take out their families," he suggested.
Donald Trump Targeted Carly Fiorina
Carly Fiorina, the Republican party's only woman candidate in the 2016 presidential election, was targeted by Trump's unsolicited comment.
When the 45th U.S. President spoke to Rolling Stone in 2015, he told the voters not to select Fiorina because "look at that face?!"
"Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!" he said, adding, "I mean, she's a woman, and I'm not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?"
Trump clarified in an interview with FOX News that he was referring to Fiorina's persona in his statement, but he still firmly maintained his suggestion about the then-candidate.