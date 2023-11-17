10 of Donald Trump's Controversies Prior to His Presidency

At least 15 women came forward to reveal the stories of how the then-GOP nominee Donald Trump sexually assaulted them in the past, with most of them being underage.

The New York Times published a report in 2016 naming businesswoman Jessica Leeds as one of his alleged victims. The incident reportedly happened in the early '80s when they sat together in the first-class section of a flight to New York. After dinner, Trump allegedly raised his armrest between their seats and groped her b------ before attempting to put his hand up her skirt.

The second accuser, Rachel Crooks, was 22 when she worked for a real estate company located in Trump's Manhattan building. In 2015, she bumped into the business mogul outside of an elevator and shook his hand. However, Trump refused to let her go and forcedly kissed her cheeks and lips.

"It was so inappropriate," Crooks told the news outlet. "I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that."

Other alleged victims include Natasha Stoynoff, Mindy McGillivray, Temple Taggart, Kristin Anderson and five different Miss Teen USA contestants.