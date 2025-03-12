Donald Trump's Press Secretary Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Reporter Over 'Insulting' Tariffs Question

"I’m curious why he is prioritizing that over tax cuts," Boak asked, to which Leavitt replied, "He is not doing that."

"He is actually not implementing tax hikes," the press secretary said. "Tariffs are a tax hike on foreign countries that, again, have been ripping us off. Tariffs are a tax cut for the American people, and the president is a staunch advocate of tax cuts."

"As you know, he campaigned on no taxes on tips, no taxes on overtime, no taxes on Social Security benefits. He has committed to all three of those things, and he expects Congress to pass them later this year," she continued.