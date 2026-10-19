Who Is Keegan Allen? 5 Things to Know About the 'Pretty Little Liars' Actor

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Keegan Allen is more than a television actor. The Pretty Little Liars actor was born on July 22, 1989, to actor Philip R. Allen and artist Joan Snyder Allen. His father died in March 2012 at the age of 72. During a June 2021 episode of the "Inside of You" podcast, Keegan spoke candidly about growing up in a religious household while having the freedom to make his own decisions about faith and religious beliefs. "I was not bar mitzvah'd, actually. I had a choice to, kind of… My mother is Jewish, and my father was Catholic, and I kind of oscillated between religions growing up," he shared. "But now, I'm a bit agnostic, but I'm more spiritual. I'm more into spirituality than the idea of religion now, which is very comfortable." Aside from his family and views on religion, here's what else to know about Keegan.

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Keegan Allen Is From California

Source: MEGA Keegan Allen made headlines after he was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint.

Born and raised in California, Keegan described himself a "Southern California kid" while discussing his life outside Pretty Little Liars. "I always bring a camera with me everywhere," he told ClevverTV in September 2012, adding, "I mean, Southern California stuff. You know, I'm the Southern California kid, but I've just been up to a lot of cool stuff. I mean, like, being enthusiastic about life and it's just wonderful to be on the show like this with so many wonderful people."

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Keegan Allen Studied at AMDA

Source: MEGA Keegan Allen's father was an actor.

Instead of attending a traditional university, Keegan studied at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2009.

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Keegan Allen Is a Multitalented Artist

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Source: MEGA Keegan Allen played the lead role in the ABC Family series.

Keegan began his career at age 13 with a small, nonspeaking role in a documentary for Animal Planet. He later appeared in the short film Small Emergencies before securing a minor role in Big Time Rush in 2010. That same year, he rose to prominence as Toby Cavanaugh in Pretty Little Liars, which ran for seven seasons until 2017. His acting career continued with roles in Palo Alto, King Cobra, In Dubious Battle and No Escape, to name a few. Outside acting, Keegan pursued photography and writing, publishing his first photography book, life.love.beauty, in 2015, followed by HOLLYWOOD: Photos and Stories from Foreverland in 2018. Keegan also ventured into music. He made his debut with his 2017 single, "Million Miles Away," before releasing "Inside Day" in 2018 and "Time and Lemonade" in 2020.

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Keegan Allen Has Been Dating Ali Collier for Over a Decade

Source: @ali_collier/Instagram Keegan Allen was previously romantically linked to Chuck Grant and Skyler Samuels

The Zeroville star has been dating model Ali Collier since 2016. They first sparked dating rumors after Keegan shared a photo of them enjoying an outing at Universal Studios' Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Their relationship became more public starting in 2017, with the couple sharing affectionate social media posts in the years thereafter.

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Keegan Allen Was Robbed at Gunpoint and Knifepoint

Source: @keeoone/instagram Keegan Allen shared blurry footage of the incident on social media.