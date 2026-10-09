'Pretty Little Liars' Star Keegan Allen Robbed at 'Gunpoint and Knifepoint' in Bloody Los Angeles Altercation: 'They Threatened to Kill Me'

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Pretty Little Liars alum Keegan Allen was robbed at gunpoint. The actor, 37, allegedly ran into two armed men on October 8 in Los Angeles, Calif., while he was walking down Santa Monica Boulevard. Allen posted about the dramatic scene on his social media with a video of his blood-covered face as he retold the harrowing story of his robbery.

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Source: MEGA Keegan Allen was attacked outside of a grocery store in Los Angeles, Calif.

"I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply," the star said in the gruesome video. "These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off. They had masks on." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, the men were wearing all black when they approached Allen and shoved a gun in his face, demanding he give them his watch and bracelet. The alleged criminals reportedly struck Allen in the face with a pistol before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a mysterious third party.

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'My Life for a Watch'

Source: @KEEOONE/INSTAGRAM Keegan Allen took to social media with his face and clothes covered in blood following the attack.

Paramedics were called to the scene to treat the star for his head injury, but he was not transported to the hospital. In the caption of his Instagram post, Allen noted that the men threatened to end his life, and he also called for action from California state representatives. "West Hollywood is not safe anymore," he declared. "Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch."

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Source: @KEEOONE/INSTAGRAM Keegan Allen showed blurry footage of the altercation which went down on October 8.

"Will update more soon," he added. "Let’s hope all these flock cameras that Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless." Allen even uploaded surveillance footage of the violent robbery, in which a masked figure could clearly be seen wielding a gun outside of the luxury grocery store. In one moment, Allen appeared doubled over as if he had just been struck.

Fans Offer Messages of Support

Source: MEGA Fans chimed in to offer Keegan Allen support.