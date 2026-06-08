Who Is Jake Short? Everything to Know About 'Off Campus' Star Mika Abdalla's Ex-Fiancé

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Jake Short Is From Indianapolis

Source: @jakeshort/Instagram Jake Short and Mika Abdalla were together for four years.

Mika Abdalla's ex-fiancé, Jake Short, is from the Hoosier State. Born on May 30, 1997, the Off Campus star's former love discovered his passion for acting as a child while growing up in Indianapolis. In an interview with BSCKids in September 2011, Short revealed he was "in acting classes and loved it" when he lived in the state. "I moved to California when I was 9 1/2 and I have been here for about 4 1/2 years and I really love it," he added. "I am from a small town and my parents never dreamed that this would happen. It started though with my brother wanting to be an actor, so we both started doing it, but he decided he didn't want to any more and I decided that I loved it."

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Jake Short Was a Child and Teen Actor

Source: @jakeshort/Instagram Jake Short and Mika Abdalla costarred in 'S-- Appeal.'

Short booked his first acting role in the 2007 film The Anna Nicole Smith Story. He then appeared in multiple episodes of Dexter in 2009. His role in the 2009 film Shorts earned him the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Young Ensemble Cast. Three years later, he won a Kids' Choice Award for Favorite TV Actor for his performance in A.N.T. Farm. Over the years, the former child actor scored more acting credits in Unraveled, This Is the Year, Mighty Med, Lab Rats: Elite Force, All Night, The First Team and Lessons in Chemistry. In addition, Short briefly appeared in High Potential and 9-1-1. Aside from his TV and film career, Short co-hosted the podcasts "Hit the Brake" and "The Sit and Chat" with Bradley Steven Perry.

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Jake Short and Mika Abdalla First Connected in 2021

Source: @jakeshort/Instagram Jake Short's manager confirmed the pair's engagement in 2025.

In 2021, Short met Abdalla while filming the 2022 Hulu teen film S-- Appeal and began dating shortly afterward. According to Abdalla, she found Short "really cool and sweet and great" when they met in Syracuse, N.Y. "I came over just to say hi and we ended up talking — not about the script, just talking and getting to know each other for hours," she revealed on "The American High Podcast" in August 2024. A month before the interview, the then-couple sparked engagement rumors when Short jokingly proposed to Abdalla during their podcast appearance. "Most romantic proposal of all time," host Jeremy Garelick playfully declared at the time. Then, in May 2025, Short's manager, Brian Medavoy, confirmed the duo's engagement in an Instagram post. "An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiance Mika Abdalla," the caption read. "From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy. Here's to forever."

Jake Short and Mika Abdalla Split After 4 Years Together

Source: @jakeshort/Instagram A representative for Mika Abdalla confirmed the split.