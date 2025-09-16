10 TV Shows to Watch This Fall 2025: From 'High Potential' to 'Chad Powers' and More

Article continues below advertisement

The Girlfriend

Source: Prime Video/YouTube Robin Wright also directed the series.

The Girlfriend is an upcoming "juicy psychological thriller" starring Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, Laurie Davidson, Waleed Zuaiter, Tanya Moodie and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Based on Michelle Frances' novel of the same name, the series follows the story of a loving mom living with her beloved husband and son. Things suddenly change when her child introduces his girlfriend to the family. The synopsis adds, "Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective." Watch The Girlfriend on Prime Video starting September 10.

High Potential (Season 2)

Source: ABC/YouTube 'High Potential' premiered in September 2024.

High Potential is coming back to share the story of a single mom with "an exceptional mind" and "unconventional knack for solving crimes," leading her to form an unusual partnership with a detective. The Season 2 cast includes Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Judy Reyes, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J. and Matthew Lamb. Start streaming High Potential Season 2 on September 16 on ABC.

The Morning Show (Season 4)

Source: Apple TV+/YouTube 'The Morning Show' received an early renewal in April 2023.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon lead the cast of The Morning Show Season 4, which returns to unfold more shocking events happening at the fictional news network UBA. The next installment is expected to reveal the aftermath of the merger between UBA and NBN. The Morning Show Season 4 airs weekly on Apple TV+ starting on September 17.

Black Rabbit

Source: NETFLIX Jason Bateman directed the first two episodes of 'Black Rabbit.'

Starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit revolves around "a rising-star restaurateur" who is "forced into New York's criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail." "It's a very interesting world," Law said of the series in an interview with Tudum. "At the heart, I hope [audiences] are hooked by the complicated, loving, volatile relationship of these two brothers." Catch Black Rabbit on Netflix on September 18.

Chad Powers

Source: Hulu/YouTube Glen Powell co-created 'Chad Powers' with Michael Waldron.

Glen Powell stars as the titular character in the sports comedy series Chad Powers. After hitting rock bottom, disgraced college quarterback Russ Holliday disguises himself as Chad Powers in pursuit of redeeming himself. Starring alongside Powell are Frankie A. Rodriguez, Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Steve Zahn, Toby Huss and Wynn Everett. See Powell's comedic charm on Chad Powers when Hulu drops it on September 30.

Boston Blue

Source: CBS/YouTube Donnie Wahlberg also executive produced 'Boston Blue.'

Donnie Wahlberg is up for an action-packed adventure as former NYPD detective Danny Reagan on Boston Blue. After joining the Boston Police Department, he partners with "rising star" and detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), who is the eldest daughter of a famous law enforcement family. Catch Boston Blue starting October 17 on CBS.

Nobody Wants This (Season 2)

Source: NETFLIX 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 will have 10 episodes.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 is set to highlight the romance between Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) as their relationship deepens. "It's such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other's friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays, and what you each think the future should look like," creator Erin Foster told Tudum. Foster said the upcoming installment continues what happened in the Season 1 finale, which showed Joanne telling Noah she is not ready to convert to Judaism. The move would have helped Noah score a higher rank and become head rabbi at his synagogue. Watch Season 2 of Nobody Wants This on October 23 on Netflix.

Mayor of Kingstown (Season 4)

Source: Paramount Plus/YouTube 'Mayor of Kingstown' released the first episode in November 2021.

Jeremy Renner is back as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown Season 4, starring alongside Hugh Dillon, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Nishi Munshi, Taylor Handley and Tobi Bamtefa. In an interview with Variety in August 2024, Dillon opened up about the Season 3 finale, which saw the deaths of Iris (Emma Laird) and Captain Kareem Moore (Michael Beach). "They are dead. This is what happens. It's a tragedy," said Dillon. "We know these people, and we understand. To pretend it didn't happen would be a disservice to all of us." Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 premieres October 26 on Paramount+.

Palm Royale (Season 2)

Source: Apple TV/YouTube 'Palm Royale' Season 1 was released in March 2024.

According to the official logline, Maxine (Kristen Wiig) "will have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town" in Palm Royale Season 2. It continues, "Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on — secrets, lies and the occasional felony." The series also stars Allison Janney, Amber Chardae Robinson, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber, Leslie Bibb, Mindy Cohn and Ricky Martin. Palm Royale Season 2 arrives on Apple TV+ on November 12.

Landman (Season 2)

Source: Paramount Plus/YouTube 'Landman' was renewed in March.