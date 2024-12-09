8 Things to Know About Hugh Jackman's Rumored New Girlfriend Sutton Foster
Sutton Foster Is From Georgia
Hugh Jackman's rumored new girlfriend, Sutton Foster, was born in Statesboro, Ga., on March 18, 1975. She grew up in Troy, Mich., where she attended high school.
Before her graduation, she joined The Will Rogers Follies' national tour under Tommy Tune's direction.
Foster briefly returned to school, studying for one year at Carnegie Mellon University before pursuing a full-time career in theater, according to the New York Theatre Guide.
She Started Her Career at an Early Age
Prior to her Broadway stardom, Sutton notably joined Star Search as a contestant when she was 15. She then auditioned for the cast of The Mickey Mouse Club.
Sutton Foster Holds an Honorary Doctorate
The two-time Tony winner received an honorary doctorate of music from Boston Conservatory at Berklee in May 2019, joining the list of past recipients like Debbie Allen, Billy Porter and Barbara Cook, to name a few.
Sutton Foster Has Appeared in Several Broadway Shows
In the 1990s, Foster started adding stage credits under her belt. One of her most notable appearances was in the national tour of Grease in 1995, where she played the lead role of Sandy Dumbrowski.
It led her to appear on Broadway debut 1996, assuming the role at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.
Sutton's other credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie, Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Young Frankenstein, Anything Goes and Shrek The Musical.
She Has Also Appeared on TV and Off-Broadway Shows
Sutton has also become part of several off-Broadway and TV shows.
She joined the production of Trust in 2010 and the revival of Sweet Charity in 2016. On the small screen, she was famous for her roles on Younger, The Good Wife, Bunheads, Flight of the Conchords and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Sutton Foster Is a Recording Artist
According to the New York Theatre Guide, Foster has two studio albums: Wish, released in 2009, and Take Me to the World, dropped in 2018. In 2011, she presented her live album, An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Café Carlyle.
Sutton Foster Has Been Married Twice
Foster married her college sweetheart, Christian Borle, in 2006. After their divorce in 2009, she moved on with Ocean's Eleven and The Wolf of Wall Street screenwriter Ted Griffin.
After a few years of dating, Foster and Griffin exchanged vows in 2014 and welcomed their first and only child, Emily, three years later. But in October, she filed for an uncontested divorce amid her rumored relationship with Jackman, whose union with Deborra-Lee Furness ended in September 2023.
What to Know About Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's Rumored Romance
Foster and Jackman first met while working together in the Broadway musical The Music Man. They also constantly gushed about each other in interviews to promote the production, including on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
In Touch released a report in December 2023 claiming that the pair's relationship was "an open secret on Broadway."
"[Jackman] has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!" said a source.