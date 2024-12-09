8 Things to Know About Hugh Jackman's Rumored New Girlfriend Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman's rumored new girlfriend, Sutton Foster, was born in Statesboro, Ga., on March 18, 1975. She grew up in Troy, Mich., where she attended high school.

Before her graduation, she joined The Will Rogers Follies' national tour under Tommy Tune's direction.

Foster briefly returned to school, studying for one year at Carnegie Mellon University before pursuing a full-time career in theater, according to the New York Theatre Guide.