Are Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Dating? Here's Everything to Know
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Have Worked Together on Broadway
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster first connected when they worked together in the Broadway musical The Music Man, which ran from December 2021 through January 2023. They also appeared together on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the production.
When Did the Rumors Start?
In December 2023, In Touch reported that the Deadpool & Wolverine actor was "romancing" his Broadway costar, adding their relationship was "an open secret on Broadway."
"[Jackman] has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!" said a source.
At the time, Foster was still with her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, whom she wed in 2014.
Sutton Foster Filed for Divorce From Ted Griffin
Over a year after Jackman's split from Furness, Foster filed for an uncontested divorce from Griffin amid rumors she was dating the X-Men star. They share one child.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Are Reportedly Keeping Their Relationship Private
Shortly after Foster submitted the filing, a source exclusively told Page Six that the rumored couple "are in love" but are keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.
"They spend all of their free time together," the insider said. "They are a regular couple, they are just in private."
The source added that Jackman and Foster "sneak around" while dating, though the 56-year-old Australian actor publicly supported her latest show, Once Upon A Mattress, in August.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Are Having a Good Time
"They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," a separate source previously revealed.
Jackman and Foster's rumored relationship emerged after he and Deborra-Lee Furness parted ways after 27 years of marriage.
Deborra-Lee Furness 'Saw It Coming'
A source told the Daily Mail that Furness "had her suspicions when Jackman started working with Sutton."
"Deborra-Lee wants to be left out of this narrative. She is not going to address this or speak against Hugh," the source continued. "When they divorced, they agreed to keep everything that happened during their marriage private."
Another insider said Jackman and Foster are "getting closer" to making their relationship official as they have ended their respective marriages.
"Hugh still has tremendous respect for Deborra-Lee. They have kids and that is what is important to them both. The are repairing what they can, and will never talk ill about each other," the insider noted.