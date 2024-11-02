or
Are Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Dating? Here's Everything to Know

hugh jackman sutton foster
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman's alleged relationship with Sutton Foster reportedly became an 'open secret' after he and Deborra-Lee Furness called it quits in September 2023.

By:

Nov. 2 2024, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Have Worked Together on Broadway

hugh jackman sutton foster
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman married Deborra-Lee Furness in 1996.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster first connected when they worked together in the Broadway musical The Music Man, which ran from December 2021 through January 2023. They also appeared together on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the production.

When Did the Rumors Start?

hugh jackman sutton foster
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness share two kids.

In December 2023, In Touch reported that the Deadpool & Wolverine actor was "romancing" his Broadway costar, adding their relationship was "an open secret on Broadway."

"[Jackman] has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!" said a source.

At the time, Foster was still with her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, whom she wed in 2014.

Sutton Foster Filed for Divorce From Ted Griffin

hugh jackman sutton foster
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September 2023.

Over a year after Jackman's split from Furness, Foster filed for an uncontested divorce from Griffin amid rumors she was dating the X-Men star. They share one child.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Are Reportedly Keeping Their Relationship Private

hugh jackman sutton foster
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness stayed 'strong and resilient' months after their separation.

Shortly after Foster submitted the filing, a source exclusively told Page Six that the rumored couple "are in love" but are keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

"They spend all of their free time together," the insider said. "They are a regular couple, they are just in private."

The source added that Jackman and Foster "sneak around" while dating, though the 56-year-old Australian actor publicly supported her latest show, Once Upon A Mattress, in August.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Are Having a Good Time

hugh jackman sutton foster
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have constantly gushed about each other in interviews.

"They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," a separate source previously revealed.

Jackman and Foster's rumored relationship emerged after he and Deborra-Lee Furness parted ways after 27 years of marriage.

Deborra-Lee Furness 'Saw It Coming'

hugh jackman sutton foster
Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years.

A source told the Daily Mail that Furness "had her suspicions when Jackman started working with Sutton."

"Deborra-Lee wants to be left out of this narrative. She is not going to address this or speak against Hugh," the source continued. "When they divorced, they agreed to keep everything that happened during their marriage private."

Another insider said Jackman and Foster are "getting closer" to making their relationship official as they have ended their respective marriages.

"Hugh still has tremendous respect for Deborra-Lee. They have kids and that is what is important to them both. The are repairing what they can, and will never talk ill about each other," the insider noted.

