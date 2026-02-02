Who Plays Alex in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3? 6 Things To Know About Costa D'Angelo

Article continues below advertisement

Costa D'Angelo Is From Australia

Source: MEGA Costa D'Angelo officially joined the cast of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3.

Heartthrob alert! Italian-Australian actor Costa D'Angelo, who recently made waves following his debut in the third season of Tell Me Lies, is from Down Under. While little is known about his personal life, reports said his family is based in Melbourne and has a gardening business.

Costa D'Angelo Holds a Fine Arts Degree

Source: MEGA 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 premiered on January 13.

After attending Victorian College of Arts Secondary School, D'Angelo graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Acting) from the Victorian College of Arts in 2022. Some of his VCA credits include Basti in First Love is the Revolution and Ant in 37.

Costa D'Angelo Began His Career as a Child Model

Source: @costa.dangelo/Instagram Costa D'Angelo plays the role of Alex in the series.

Before committing to acting, D'Angelo pursued modeling as a child. "The way I got into it [acting] actually was quite an interesting story," he told the Casting Guild of Australia in 2023. "I was in year six, and I kinda jumped into modeling a little bit. I thought, maybe, why not my parents put me into modeling. I just met certain people that kind of got me involved in acting."

Costa D'Angelo Started Acting at Age 12

Source: @costa.dangelo/Instagram Costa D'Angelo shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the 'Tell Me Lies.'

D'Angelo, after launching an acting career when he was 12, had roles in Holding the Man, Wog Boys Forever, The Deb and Crazy Fun Park. When asked whether he would like to play a Marvel or any superhero character, he told the CGA, "Maybe a little. You know, that's so funny, because every kid grows up wanting to be a superhero. And I grew up acting. I remember I used to watch those superhero movies thinking, 'That's pretty cool, I want to be one, one day.'" However, he noted that his focus is on working with directors rather than the role. "I think I'd love to work with — everyone wants to work with [Quentin] Tarantino. I would love to work with someone like [Martin] Scorsese or [Christopher] Nolan. I love Nolan's films, and there's just like as far as you can think. Those directors, I think they're all amazing," he continued.

Costa D'Angelo Once Auditioned for an Angelina Jolie-Directed Film

Source: @costa.dangelo/Instagram He has 90,000 followers on Instagram.

D'Angelo tried his luck when he made his very first audition for Angelina Jolie's Unbroken. He reached the final round but ultimately did not get the role.

Costa D'Angelo Plays Alex in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3

Source: @costa.dangelo/Instagram Costa D'Angelo has also landed a role in an upcoming Netflix hockey series.