Who Plays Alex in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3? 6 Things To Know About Costa D'Angelo
Feb. 2 2026, Published 5:05 a.m. ET
Costa D'Angelo Is From Australia
Heartthrob alert!
Italian-Australian actor Costa D'Angelo, who recently made waves following his debut in the third season of Tell Me Lies, is from Down Under. While little is known about his personal life, reports said his family is based in Melbourne and has a gardening business.
Costa D'Angelo Holds a Fine Arts Degree
After attending Victorian College of Arts Secondary School, D'Angelo graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Acting) from the Victorian College of Arts in 2022.
Some of his VCA credits include Basti in First Love is the Revolution and Ant in 37.
Costa D'Angelo Began His Career as a Child Model
Before committing to acting, D'Angelo pursued modeling as a child.
"The way I got into it [acting] actually was quite an interesting story," he told the Casting Guild of Australia in 2023. "I was in year six, and I kinda jumped into modeling a little bit. I thought, maybe, why not my parents put me into modeling. I just met certain people that kind of got me involved in acting."
Costa D'Angelo Started Acting at Age 12
D'Angelo, after launching an acting career when he was 12, had roles in Holding the Man, Wog Boys Forever, The Deb and Crazy Fun Park.
When asked whether he would like to play a Marvel or any superhero character, he told the CGA, "Maybe a little. You know, that's so funny, because every kid grows up wanting to be a superhero. And I grew up acting. I remember I used to watch those superhero movies thinking, 'That's pretty cool, I want to be one, one day.'"
However, he noted that his focus is on working with directors rather than the role.
"I think I'd love to work with — everyone wants to work with [Quentin] Tarantino. I would love to work with someone like [Martin] Scorsese or [Christopher] Nolan. I love Nolan's films, and there's just like as far as you can think. Those directors, I think they're all amazing," he continued.
Costa D'Angelo Once Auditioned for an Angelina Jolie-Directed Film
D'Angelo tried his luck when he made his very first audition for Angelina Jolie's Unbroken. He reached the final round but ultimately did not get the role.
Costa D'Angelo Plays Alex in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3
According to the official description for his character in Tell Me Lies Season 3, Alex "initially comes off as aloof and borderline rude," but "it quickly becomes clear that there are hidden depths to him."
"This is Bree's season and Alex is there as a tool for her to look back at her childhood," D'Angelo told Us Weekly before the show's premiere. "She goes back and sees all these things from a different perspective — about growing up and moving on."