Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Backlash Over Elliot Page's 'The Odyssey' Role: 'Why Do You Care?'

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Whoopi Goldberg defended Elliot Page after conservative commentators criticized the actor's casting in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster The Odyssey. Goldberg reacted to a YouTube clip of Ben Shapiro questioning Page's role in the film. During the Tuesday, July 22, episode of The View, Goldberg said, "Why go see the movie? If you don't want to see it, don't go see it. Why do you care who's cast in it?" She added, "A lot of conservatives who see this are going to feel the same way. That's okay. But I don't understand."

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Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg questioned why critics cared about Elliot Page's casting in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' if they did not plan to watch the film.

Per The Wrap, Shapiro commented that Page's casting was an "absolute puzzler" before arguing that the actor was physically unsuited for the role. As he pointed out, Page is "about 5’2 and 105 pounds soaking wet and has the voice of a woman. It doesn’t work." Page appeared in the film as Sinon, a supporting character and cousin of Matt Damon's Odysseus. However, a Variety reviewer later described the performance as "tersely vulnerable."

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Whoopi Goldberg Criticized the Use of the Word 'Woke'

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg criticized the way the term 'woke' was used while discussing the backlash surrounding 'The Odyssey.'

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Source: @Universal Pictures/YouTube Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' faced online criticism over Lupita Nyong'o's casting before the film was released.

This came to light when conservative commentator Matt Walsh posted on his X account to insult Nyong’o and said, "Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.'" He added, "But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave 'the most beautiful woman’ role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward." Walsh continued, "Too afraid to do anything that even slightly challenges the spirit of the age." Musk endorsed Walsh's viewpoint by responding with, "True." Additionally, Musk also commented in another post made by Alice Smith on X, which said, "Q: Why is Christopher Nolan like many other directors so keen to race swap white characters? A: Quotas and awards." Musk addressed Nolan and wrote, "He wants the awards," which leads him to believe that Nolan is altering the characters' races in The Odyssey.

'The Odyssey' Continued to Succeed Despite the Controversy

Source: @Universal Pictures/YouTube Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' went on to earn more than $264.1 million worldwide.