'Humiliation Is a Rough Thing to Go Through': Anne Hathaway Reveals She Wasn't Offered Roles When People Began Mocking Her Online
From The Devil Wears Prada to The Princess Diaries, Anne Hathaway has countless memorable roles to her name, but there was a time when she fell out of favor with the public.
In a new interview, the actress discussed that rough patch, which peaked after she co-hosted the Oscars with James Franco in 2011 and won Best Supporting Actress for Les Misérables the following year.
"A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online," the 41-year-old recalled of how backlash took a toll on her career.
Thankfully, her old The Dark Knight Rises director, Christopher Nolan, never joined in on the hate bandwagon and casted her for Interstellar.
"I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of," she gushed. "I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect. And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me."
"Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through," the mother-of-two confessed.
"The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you’re like, ‘If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don’t draw too much attention to myself, it won’t hurt.’ But if you want to do that, don’t be an actor. You’re a tightrope walker. You’re a daredevil. You’re asking people to invest their time and their money and their attention and their care into you," she elaborated. "So you have to give them something worth all of those things. And if it’s not costing you anything, what are you really offering?"
Hathaway's life and stardom have only moved forward since then, as in 2012, she married Adam Shulman, whom she now shares two children with.
Her next film, the rom-com The Idea of You, debuts in May on Amazon Prime. The fun flick features the brunette beauty as a single mom in her 40s who strikes up a hot and heavy romance with the much younger singer of a popular boy band, played by Nicholas Galitzine, 29.
Vanity Fair interviewed Hathaway.