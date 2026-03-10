'I'm a Journalist!': Piers Morgan Unleashes on 'Propagandist' Ben Shapiro Amid Heated Political TV Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan was left livid after Ben Shapiro labeled him the "Jerry Springer of political television." The British journalist unleashed on The Daily Wire founder in a heated 11-minute video on Monday, March 9, in response to Shapiro slamming Morgan for inviting critics of Israel as guests on his show and claiming he's only doing so for clicks.

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube Piers Morgan clapped back at Ben Shapiro amid their ongoing feud over Israel.

"I’m a journalist, you are a propagandist!" the broadcaster exclaimed on Piers Morgan Uncensored, insisting he's simply doing his job as a member of the press by hearing both sides and promoting free speech. "[Shapiro] lacks the self-awareness to realize that many pro-Palestine contributors got very angry with our show for hosting so-called genocide enablers like him," Morgan declared. "That’s exactly why I’m not partisan and don’t want to be. There is more than one view on any emotive or consequential subject."

'That's Exactly Why Free Speech Exists'

Source: MEGA Ben Shapiro called Piers Morgan the 'Jerry Springer of political television.'

He continued, "You can’t possibly know you are right if you don’t know what the other side thinks. That’s exactly why free speech exists as a principle that we all defend. When it comes to principles, as Mr. Shapiro puts it, I’d remind him that I left several high-profile jobs over my principles." Morgan specifically clapped back at Shapiro for claiming the English talk show host has made a "mockery" of the media industry by allowing controversial figures like live streamer Nick Fuentes on the show.

'It's Outrageous and Disingenuous'

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan defended himself against Ben Shapiro's criticism.

"It’s outrageous and disingenuous that the clips [Shapiro] showed did not include the parts of those interviews where I called out every single one of them about things I didn’t agree with … You can take the view, as many do, that interviewing people with extreme opinions is pointless," Morgan ridiculed. He added, "You can stick your head in the sand like an ostrich or sit behind your very big desk and wish they didn’t have an audience. But they do. My view is they already speak unfiltered to large audiences and whether you like it or not, at least on my show, these audiences get to see them being challenged."

Piers Morgan Labels Ben Shapiro a 'Cancel Culture Vulutre'

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan claimed Ben Shapiro tries to 'cancel' anyone who 'disagrees with him.'