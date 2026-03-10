or
'I'm a Journalist!': Piers Morgan Unleashes on 'Propagandist' Ben Shapiro Amid Heated Political TV Feud

Piers Morgan and Ben Shapiro's feud continues to escalate.

March 10 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Piers Morgan was left livid after Ben Shapiro labeled him the "Jerry Springer of political television."

The British journalist unleashed on The Daily Wire founder in a heated 11-minute video on Monday, March 9, in response to Shapiro slamming Morgan for inviting critics of Israel as guests on his show and claiming he's only doing so for clicks.

"I’m a journalist, you are a propagandist!" the broadcaster exclaimed on Piers Morgan Uncensored, insisting he's simply doing his job as a member of the press by hearing both sides and promoting free speech.

"[Shapiro] lacks the self-awareness to realize that many pro-Palestine contributors got very angry with our show for hosting so-called genocide enablers like him," Morgan declared. "That’s exactly why I’m not partisan and don’t want to be. There is more than one view on any emotive or consequential subject."

'That's Exactly Why Free Speech Exists'

He continued, "You can’t possibly know you are right if you don’t know what the other side thinks. That’s exactly why free speech exists as a principle that we all defend. When it comes to principles, as Mr. Shapiro puts it, I’d remind him that I left several high-profile jobs over my principles."

Morgan specifically clapped back at Shapiro for claiming the English talk show host has made a "mockery" of the media industry by allowing controversial figures like live streamer Nick Fuentes on the show.

'It's Outrageous and Disingenuous'

"It’s outrageous and disingenuous that the clips [Shapiro] showed did not include the parts of those interviews where I called out every single one of them about things I didn’t agree with … You can take the view, as many do, that interviewing people with extreme opinions is pointless," Morgan ridiculed.

He added, "You can stick your head in the sand like an ostrich or sit behind your very big desk and wish they didn’t have an audience. But they do. My view is they already speak unfiltered to large audiences and whether you like it or not, at least on my show, these audiences get to see them being challenged."

Piers Morgan Labels Ben Shapiro a 'Cancel Culture Vulutre'

Using the conservative political commentator's own words against him, Morgan snubbed, "Ben Shapiro used to make a mockery of deplatforming when the person being deplatformed was Ben Shapiro."

"It was usually shrieking protesters on woke campuses. But his own compromising views on Israel and America’s military and political spot for Israel have turned him into a cancel culture vulture with the very same sneering intolerance he used to loath. If you disagree with him, you’re a N***, he says," Morgan berated.

