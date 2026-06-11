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Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Hypocrite Kellyanne Conway for Criticizing Controversial Graham Platner After She 'Helped' Donald Trump Become President

Split photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Kellyanne Conway
Source: @theview/youtube;mega

Whoopi Goldberg wants Kellyanne Conway to keep quiet.

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June 11 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

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The ladies of The View were quick to call out Kellyanne Conway over criticizing Democrats for supporting controversial candidate Graham Platner, pointing out that she helped Donald Trump become president despite his numerous scandals.

After the show aired a clip of Conway complaining on Fox News, Whoopi Goldberg put her hands up and expressed, "Wait. Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. Do you remember who you helped put in the White House?"

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'The View' Stars Criticize Kellyanne Conway

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg slammed Donald Trump supporter Kellyanne Conway for criticizing Graham Platner, another controversial politician.
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg slammed Donald Trump supporter Kellyanne Conway for criticizing Graham Platner, another controversial politician.

"In terms of scandals, he’s boasted about grabbing women by their private parts. He’s been reported to have cheated on all three of his wives, allegedly avoided paying income tax for years, was taken to court for allegedly stiffing his vendors and his bankers and own family, and he’s the only president in American history impeached twice for high crimes and misdemeanors," the EGOT winner pointed out of Trump.

"So, you can question, but you can’t question," she declared. "You can’t question, because you helped put him in there."

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg called out Kellyanne Conway for 'helping put' Donald Trump in the White House.
Source: mega

Whoopi Goldberg called out Kellyanne Conway for 'helping put' Donald Trump in the White House.

Sunny Hostin chimed in, "Isn't she the person that invented alternative facts? She is the person." Hostin also highlighted more of Trump's scandals, such as sexual assault allegations.

Noted Goldberg, "We can talk about Platner, and he has his baggage, but you can't come and go, 'You need to look at what you're doing.'"

"Kellyanne Conway cannot. But I can come for it," Sara Haines said, going on to slam Platner.

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Sara Haines Slams Graham Platner

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Source: @theview/youtube

Sara Haines is outraged people are supporting Graham Planter, as he has a covered up Nazi tattoo.

"We have literally witnessed some of the most disgusting humans rising in power handed over by voters, and you are telling me we're going to put another person up and turn our faces at the human he's shown us he is?" Haines angrily asked.

Haines noted her distaste for Platner has nothing to do with rumors about him being unfaithful to his wife.

"But when you show me you have so much hate in your heart that you can literally wipe off whole groups of people... He has that Nazi tattoo that he supposedly has covered up and said he didn't know what it meant, but many ex-girlfriends said he used to proudly call it what it is," she continued.

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'He Has Shown Us Who He Is'

Photo of Sara Haines refuses to support Graham Platner.
Source: @theview/youtube

Sara Haines refuses to support Graham Platner.

"He has shown us who he is," Haines insisted. "There is no way in my life I could sleep at night turning my face to all of that, and I don't know who can."

"I wish some of the Democrats would stand up," she said. "This was the party of Me Too. Women have made accusations. They have not been proven yet, but weren't we supposed to listen and hear them?"

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Photo of Graham Platner claimed he wasn't aware of what his Nazi tattoo represented.
Source: @grahamformaine/instagram

Graham Platner claimed he wasn't aware of what his Nazi tattoo represented.

"Literally, we were in a time of anti-semitism, and this guy proudly wore a tattoo for years. All the things he's shown us. And we're going to say, well, this time, because we might agree with this policy, we can turn our heads," she passionately concluded. "I cannot turn my head, and I hope other people would join me in that."

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