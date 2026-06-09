Donald Trump's Shocking Reaction to Ex-Wife Marla Maples' Pregnancy Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Biographer Michael Wolff revealed in his Substack series "The Epstein Diaries" that Donald Trump panicked and diabolically joked about pushing Marla Maples down the stairs when she became pregnant with Tiffany Trump in 1993. According to the journalist's reporting from his extensive interviews with Jeffrey Epstein, the unexpected pregnancy disrupted the men's late-night New York City social lives. Michael said the dead child abuser often teased Donald for feigning a reputation of “domestic respectability” as the two men “devoted maximal energy to their social and sexual lives.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump allegedly panicked when Marla Maples became pregnant with their child.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein reportedly kept his bet to deliver a truck's worth of baby food to the president.

The late financier initially doubted the news and bet the POTUS a truckload of baby food that Marla was bluffing. Once a doctor's visit confirmed the pregnancy, Donald panicked over losing his bachelor lifestyle, saying, "What am I going to do? She’s pregnant. I’m going to have to marry her.” Donald met Marla around 1985. Their romantic relationship began while he was still married to Ivana Trump, whom he wed in 1977. The affair became public knowledge during a vacation in Aspen, Co., over the 1989 Christmas holidays, when Ivana famously confronted Marla directly on a ski slope. According to the biographer who interviewed Jeffrey extensively about his friendship with the politician, “the two friends debated pushing her down the stairs."

Article continues below advertisement

'What If I Pushed Her Down the Stairs?'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump had an affair with Marla Maples while he was still married to Ivana Trump.

In his panic, Donald reportedly mused to his pal, "What if I pushed her down the stairs?" Jeffrey reportedly replied, "You could murder her and go to jail. Or perhaps nothing would happen, but you would have pushed her down the stairs." Following the confirmed pregnancy, Jeffrey paid off his bet by delivering a truckload of baby food.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Attended Their Wedding

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein attended Donald Trump and Marla Maples' 1993 wedding.

Donald and Marla married in December 1993 at the Plaza Hotel — with Jeffrey in attendance — shortly after Tiffany's birth, and ultimately divorced in 1999. In an email to pal and wellness guru Deepak Chopra, who asked Jeffrey if he knew Marla, he wrote, “Yes, in fact, when she told Donald she was pregnant. I lost a 10k dollar bet with him, and sent him a truck of baby food in in payment. but i have not spoken to her in many years since then.”

Source: MEGA Marla Maples allegedly had a bad feeling about Jeffrey Epstein before his crimes were exposed.