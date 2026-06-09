Donald Trump's Shocking Reaction to Ex-Wife Marla Maples' Pregnancy Revealed
June 9 2026, Published 7:22 p.m. ET
Biographer Michael Wolff revealed in his Substack series "The Epstein Diaries" that Donald Trump panicked and diabolically joked about pushing Marla Maples down the stairs when she became pregnant with Tiffany Trump in 1993.
According to the journalist's reporting from his extensive interviews with Jeffrey Epstein, the unexpected pregnancy disrupted the men's late-night New York City social lives.
Michael said the dead child abuser often teased Donald for feigning a reputation of “domestic respectability” as the two men “devoted maximal energy to their social and sexual lives.”
The late financier initially doubted the news and bet the POTUS a truckload of baby food that Marla was bluffing.
Once a doctor's visit confirmed the pregnancy, Donald panicked over losing his bachelor lifestyle, saying, "What am I going to do? She’s pregnant. I’m going to have to marry her.”
Donald met Marla around 1985. Their romantic relationship began while he was still married to Ivana Trump, whom he wed in 1977.
The affair became public knowledge during a vacation in Aspen, Co., over the 1989 Christmas holidays, when Ivana famously confronted Marla directly on a ski slope.
According to the biographer who interviewed Jeffrey extensively about his friendship with the politician, “the two friends debated pushing her down the stairs."
'What If I Pushed Her Down the Stairs?'
In his panic, Donald reportedly mused to his pal, "What if I pushed her down the stairs?"
Jeffrey reportedly replied, "You could murder her and go to jail. Or perhaps nothing would happen, but you would have pushed her down the stairs."
Following the confirmed pregnancy, Jeffrey paid off his bet by delivering a truckload of baby food.
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- Who Is Michael Wolff? 10 Things to Know About the Journalist Who Exchanged Emails With Jeffrey Epstein on Donald Trump
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Jeffrey Epstein Attended Their Wedding
Donald and Marla married in December 1993 at the Plaza Hotel — with Jeffrey in attendance — shortly after Tiffany's birth, and ultimately divorced in 1999.
In an email to pal and wellness guru Deepak Chopra, who asked Jeffrey if he knew Marla, he wrote, “Yes, in fact, when she told Donald she was pregnant. I lost a 10k dollar bet with him, and sent him a truck of baby food in in payment. but i have not spoken to her in many years since then.”
Reports indicate that Marla herself had warned Donald that something felt "off" about Jeffrey and his behavior long before he was ultimately banned from Mar-a-Lago.
Of these allegations, juvenile White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast in a statement, “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”