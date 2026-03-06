Disturbing FBI Interview Accuses Donald Trump of Forcing 'Little Girl' to Perform Oral Before She 'Bit' His Manhood in Missing Epstein File
March 6 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
The Justice Department has finally released a missing Epstein file containing a disturbing FBI interview summary from August 7, 2019, in which President Donald Trump was accused of sexually assaulting a "little girl."
The bombshell interview summary claims Jeffrey Epstein introduced the teenager to Trump when she was between 13 and 15 years old after the late child predator took her off his private island to travel with him to meet his wealthy friends.
"He drove her and/or flew her to either New York or New Jersey. She was, ‘introduced to someone with money, money… It was Donald Trump,'" the document alleges.
The alleged victim claimed she met Trump in a "very tall building with huge rooms," where multiple people were initially present before The Apprentice star allegedly asked everyone to leave.
According to the interview notes, Trump then allegedly told her something "to the effect of, 'Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.'"
The document claims Trump unzipped his pants and forced the girl’s head toward his private parts. The woman alleged she reacted by biting him.
“[She] ‘bit the s--- out of it,’” the document states, adding that Trump then allegedly struck her and demanded she be removed from the room.
The accuser reportedly told investigators she bit him because she was disgusted by the encounter.
“He had money, it reeked off of him,” she said, according to the FBI summary.
While speaking to law enforcement, the girl recalled hearing Trump and Epstein use phrases such as “fresh meat,” “untainted” and “not jaded” when referring to girls.
The anonymous individual claimed she had two additional interactions with Trump, though she asked investigators to move on from the topic during that portion of the interview.
The alleged incident was included among documents connected to the federal investigation into Epstein and was released on Thursday night, March 5, after Attorney General Pam Bondi was subpoenaed by Congress as Democrats accused her of suppressing sexual assault accusations against Trump.
The DOJ later claimed the missing file was withheld after it was "incorrectly coded as duplicative."
Donald Trump Denies Any Wrongdoing in Connection to Jeffrey Epstein
Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein or accusations of sexual misconduct. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the allegations as "completely baseless, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history."
"The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden's Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files," she declared.
Epstein, who was arrested on federal s-- trafficking charges in 2019, died in jail just three days after the disturbing FBI interview was recorded.