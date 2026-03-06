Politics Disturbing FBI Interview Accuses Donald Trump of Forcing 'Little Girl' to Perform Oral Before She 'Bit' His Manhood in Missing Epstein File Source: MEGA Donald Trump is under fire after a missing Epstein file exposed heinous accusations against the president. Rebecca Friedman March 6 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The Justice Department has finally released a missing Epstein file containing a disturbing FBI interview summary from August 7, 2019, in which President Donald Trump was accused of sexually assaulting a "little girl." The bombshell interview summary claims Jeffrey Epstein introduced the teenager to Trump when she was between 13 and 15 years old after the late child predator took her off his private island to travel with him to meet his wealthy friends. "He drove her and/or flew her to either New York or New Jersey. She was, ‘introduced to someone with money, money… It was Donald Trump,'" the document alleges.

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE Donald Trump's past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein continues to haunt him.

The alleged victim claimed she met Trump in a "very tall building with huge rooms," where multiple people were initially present before The Apprentice star allegedly asked everyone to leave. According to the interview notes, Trump then allegedly told her something "to the effect of, 'Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.'" The document claims Trump unzipped his pants and forced the girl’s head toward his private parts. The woman alleged she reacted by biting him.

Source: MEGA A woman claimed she 'bit' Donald Trump's manhood after he forced himself on her.

“[She] ‘bit the s--- out of it,’” the document states, adding that Trump then allegedly struck her and demanded she be removed from the room. The accuser reportedly told investigators she bit him because she was disgusted by the encounter. “He had money, it reeked off of him,” she said, according to the FBI summary. While speaking to law enforcement, the girl recalled hearing Trump and Epstein use phrases such as “fresh meat,” “untainted” and “not jaded” when referring to girls. The anonymous individual claimed she had two additional interactions with Trump, though she asked investigators to move on from the topic during that portion of the interview.

Source: MEGA An alleged victim claimed Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein would call girls 'fresh meat' and 'untainted.'

The alleged incident was included among documents connected to the federal investigation into Epstein and was released on Thursday night, March 5, after Attorney General Pam Bondi was subpoenaed by Congress as Democrats accused her of suppressing sexual assault accusations against Trump. The DOJ later claimed the missing file was withheld after it was "incorrectly coded as duplicative."

Donald Trump Denies Any Wrongdoing in Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes or accusations of sexual misconduct.