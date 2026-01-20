Embarrassed Whoopi Goldberg Gets Called Out by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Mispronouncing His Name on 'The View'

Article continues below advertisement

Oops! Whoopi Goldberg was called out on a live episode of The View for mispronouncing the name of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The mishap occurred when the Tuesday, January 20, episode returned from a commercial.

"We're back with the New York City mayor, Zor-han Mamdani," the EGOT winner said, which caused him to laugh. "One day you're gonna get it!" Mamdani quipped. "Listen, Z, I'm trying!" she replied, to which the politician said she could call him "Mayor Z."

Whoopi Goldberg Is Dyslexic

"It's the 'H' that throws you off," Joy Behar noted. "It's also, I'm dyslexic, so it doesn't look like what I'm seeing," Goldberg explained. "I'm trying to get it right, and I'm just calling him Mayor Z." At the end of his interview, she made sure to say his name correctly. "Thanks to New York City Mayor, Zohran," she stated, causing Mamdani to cheer. "I didn't get the last name, but nobody heard that!"

Zohran Mamdani Gets Teased Over 'Bromance' With Donald Trump

.@NYCMayor tells us about texting with Pres. Trump and how the two plan to work together: "There are many disagreements the two of us have, there's no shortage of them. The one thing we do have in common is that we both love New York City." pic.twitter.com/wG33lcg4C9 — The View (@TheView) January 20, 2026

During the interview, Behar noted the mayor's "charm" seems to have captivated Donald Trump despite the president once heavily criticizing him and dubbing him a "communist." "I mean, what’s interesting is that you called him a fascist to his face — a dream I’ve always had — and with his blessing. And then, we saw you talking to him that day, and he seemed to be madly in love with you that day," she noted. "There was a bromance roaming, and then now I understand that you’re texting to each other. Can I see the text?" The mayor said he didn't have his phone on him, a response Behar called "very convenient."

Behar questioned Mamdani if he was purposely chumming it up with the POTUS since that's how you get your way when dealing with someone whose "egomaniacal and narcissistic." "I think my intention is about being honest and direct with the president, and I think there are many disagreements the two of us have. There’s no shortage of them," Mamdani clarified.

'We Both Love New York'

