Embarrassed Whoopi Goldberg Gets Called Out by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Mispronouncing His Name on 'The View'

Split photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Zohran Mamdani
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg will be calling Zohran Mamdani 'Mayor Z' from now on.

Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

Oops! Whoopi Goldberg was called out on a live episode of The View for mispronouncing the name of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The mishap occurred when the Tuesday, January 20, episode returned from a commercial.

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg mispronounced the name of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg mispronounced the name of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on 'The View.'

"We're back with the New York City mayor, Zor-han Mamdani," the EGOT winner said, which caused him to laugh.

"One day you're gonna get it!" Mamdani quipped.

"Listen, Z, I'm trying!" she replied, to which the politician said she could call him "Mayor Z."

Whoopi Goldberg Is Dyslexic

Photo of The politician said Goldberg could call him 'Mayor Z' instead.
Source: @theview/x

The politician said Goldberg could call him 'Mayor Z' instead.

"It's the 'H' that throws you off," Joy Behar noted.

"It's also, I'm dyslexic, so it doesn't look like what I'm seeing," Goldberg explained. "I'm trying to get it right, and I'm just calling him Mayor Z."

At the end of his interview, she made sure to say his name correctly.

"Thanks to New York City Mayor, Zohran," she stated, causing Mamdani to cheer. "I didn't get the last name, but nobody heard that!"

Zohran Mamdani Gets Teased Over 'Bromance' With Donald Trump

Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar grilled Mamdani about his meeting with Donald Trump.

During the interview, Behar noted the mayor's "charm" seems to have captivated Donald Trump despite the president once heavily criticizing him and dubbing him a "communist."

"I mean, what’s interesting is that you called him a fascist to his face — a dream I’ve always had — and with his blessing. And then, we saw you talking to him that day, and he seemed to be madly in love with you that day," she noted. "There was a bromance roaming, and then now I understand that you’re texting to each other. Can I see the text?"

The mayor said he didn't have his phone on him, a response Behar called "very convenient."

Photo of The mayor said his approach to speaking with the president was to be 'honest and direct.'
Source: mega

The mayor said his approach to speaking with the president was to be 'honest and direct.'

Behar questioned Mamdani if he was purposely chumming it up with the POTUS since that's how you get your way when dealing with someone whose "egomaniacal and narcissistic."

"I think my intention is about being honest and direct with the president, and I think there are many disagreements the two of us have. There’s no shortage of them," Mamdani clarified.

'We Both Love New York'

Photo of When Joy Behar asked Mamdani to show his texts to Trump, he said he didn't have his phone on him.
Source: mega

When Joy Behar asked Mamdani to show his texts to Trump, he said he didn't have his phone on him.

"The thing, one thing that we do have in common is that we both love New York City, we’re both New Yorkers," he explained. "And so, for that entire meeting, I made the case about this city and what it can look like for this city if it’s a place that New Yorkers can afford, or if it’s a place that they’re pushed out of; and every single policy that the federal administration puts forward, it has impacts on this city."

